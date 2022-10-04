Women’s LIV Golf League ‘In The Forefront Of My Mind’ – Greg Norman

LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman has insisted that a Women’s golf league is in the “forefront of my mind” as the Breakaway venture continues to earmark areas for growth.

Speaking to the Herald and The Age, the Australian said: “That’s always been in the forefront of my mind to be honest with you because I have been a staunch proponent of them.

