Women’s HoopDirt | Davis Returns to Mansfield as Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach

Mansfield University second-year Women’s basketball head coach Amy Senefelder announced the return of John Davis as the newest assistant coach.

“We are extremely excited to have Coach Davis officially return to the staff this season. He has already hit the ground running with recruiting and we are looking forward to a great year.”

Davis officially returns as the Women’s basketball Assistant Coach after spending the previous two seasons for his second go-around as the head Coach of the girls’ basketball team at Wellsboro High School (2020-22).

Davis remained a Volunteer Assistant with the Mountaineer program during that time, helping Senefelder lead the Mounties to six conference wins in 2021-22, the most for the Squad since also winning six during their first ever postseason run in 2017-18.

Davis first joined the Mounties in 2018 after serving his first stint with Wellsboro where he guided the Hornets to the District IV Championship Finals and the PIAA State Tournament in 2015. In 2017, the Hornets won the NTL League Championship, and Coach Davis was named the NTL Coach of the Year.

Davis has been a middle and high school Educator for over 25 years and has been training Athletes at three different levels for over 17 years.

Davis attended Mansfield University earning a BSE degree in Physics in 1996 and a Masters of education in 2010.

https://gomounties.com/news/2022/9/6/womens-basketball-womens-basketball-announces-return-of-john-davis-as-assistant-coach.aspx

Tagged with: D2