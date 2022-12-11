Women’s hockey explodes for six goals in win over No. 15 Endicott

Next Game: Endicott 12/11/2022 | 2 p.m December 11 (Sun) / 2 pm Endicott History

Hamilton College’s Abby Smith ’24 and Nancy Loh ’23 scored two goals apiece in the Continentals’ 6-3 non-conference win against the Endicott College Gulls at Hamilton’s Russell Sage Rink on Saturday night.

Season Update

The Continentals improved to 5-2-0 overall with their third straight win. Nationally ranked No. 15 Endicott dropped to 7-4-1.

How It Happened

Mya Berretta ’23 gave Hamilton a 1-0 lead at 11:25 of the first period when she cleaned up a rebound after a shot by Maura Holden ’23 was stopped by Bailey Thieben.

Hyla Mosher '23 won a faceoff in the Continentals' Offensive zone and Smith scored for a two-goal advantage with 5:48 left in the first.

Just 1:17 later, Sami Quackenbush '24 broke out of Hamilton's defensive zone and passed ahead to Loh. Loh skated into the Continentals' Offensive zone and hammered a shot past Thieben for a 3-0 advantage.

Morgan Sisson broke the ice for the Gulls with 2:25 remaining in the period.

Sisson pulled Endicott within one on her second goal of the night 1:53 into the second period.

Loh restored Hamilton’s two-goal cushion at 9:56 of the second.

Mosher made it 5-2 with 8:58 to go in the period.

Smith scored the Continentals' final goal 3:21 into the third period when she pounced on a rebound after a shot by Sophie Berghammer '26 was turned away.

was turned away. Makenzie Villiard rounded out the scoring with a goal for the Gulls 58 seconds later.

Notes

Smith leads Hamilton with four goals.

Loh has 37 goals in her career with the Continentals.

Mosher, who added two assists, recorded her first three-point game since she boasted three goals and a helper against Wesleyan University on Feb. 11, 2022.

Berretta finished with a goal and an assist and has 40 career points.

Evie Sheridan ’26 made 14 saves for Hamilton.

Mosher won 8 of 13 faceoffs and Bobbi Roca '24 won 7 of 11.

won 7 of 11. The Continentals held a 30-17 shot advantage.

Hamilton received votes in the most recent USCHO.com Division III Top 15 poll.

Next Game

The two teams square off again at Sage Rink on Sunday, Dec. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m