Women’s hockey explodes for six goals in win over No. 15 Endicott

Hamilton College’s Abby Smith ’24 and Nancy Loh ’23 scored two goals apiece in the Continentals’ 6-3 non-conference win against the Endicott College Gulls at Hamilton’s Russell Sage Rink on Saturday night.

Season Update

The Continentals improved to 5-2-0 overall with their third straight win. Nationally ranked No. 15 Endicott dropped to 7-4-1.

How It Happened

  • Mya Berretta ’23 gave Hamilton a 1-0 lead at 11:25 of the first period when she cleaned up a rebound after a shot by Maura Holden ’23 was stopped by Bailey Thieben.
  • Hyla Mosher ’23 won a faceoff in the Continentals’ Offensive zone and Smith scored for a two-goal advantage with 5:48 left in the first.
  • Just 1:17 later, Sami Quackenbush ’24 broke out of Hamilton’s defensive zone and passed ahead to Loh. Loh skated into the Continentals’ Offensive zone and hammered a shot past Thieben for a 3-0 advantage.
  • Morgan Sisson broke the ice for the Gulls with 2:25 remaining in the period.
  • Sisson pulled Endicott within one on her second goal of the night 1:53 into the second period.
  • Loh restored Hamilton’s two-goal cushion at 9:56 of the second.
  • Mosher made it 5-2 with 8:58 to go in the period.
  • Smith scored the Continentals’ final goal 3:21 into the third period when she pounced on a rebound after a shot by Sophie Berghammer ’26 was turned away.
  • Makenzie Villiard rounded out the scoring with a goal for the Gulls 58 seconds later.

Notes

  • Smith leads Hamilton with four goals.
  • Loh has 37 goals in her career with the Continentals.
  • Mosher, who added two assists, recorded her first three-point game since she boasted three goals and a helper against Wesleyan University on Feb. 11, 2022.
  • Berretta finished with a goal and an assist and has 40 career points.
  • Evie Sheridan ’26 made 14 saves for Hamilton.
  • Mosher won 8 of 13 faceoffs and Bobbi Roca ’24 won 7 of 11.
  • The Continentals held a 30-17 shot advantage.
  • Hamilton received votes in the most recent USCHO.com Division III Top 15 poll.

Next Game

The two teams square off again at Sage Rink on Sunday, Dec. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m

