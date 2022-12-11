Women’s hockey explodes for six goals in win over No. 15 Endicott
Hamilton College’s Abby Smith ’24 and Nancy Loh ’23 scored two goals apiece in the Continentals’ 6-3 non-conference win against the Endicott College Gulls at Hamilton’s Russell Sage Rink on Saturday night.
Season Update
The Continentals improved to 5-2-0 overall with their third straight win. Nationally ranked No. 15 Endicott dropped to 7-4-1.
How It Happened
- Mya Berretta ’23 gave Hamilton a 1-0 lead at 11:25 of the first period when she cleaned up a rebound after a shot by Maura Holden ’23 was stopped by Bailey Thieben.
- Hyla Mosher ’23 won a faceoff in the Continentals’ Offensive zone and Smith scored for a two-goal advantage with 5:48 left in the first.
- Just 1:17 later, Sami Quackenbush ’24 broke out of Hamilton’s defensive zone and passed ahead to Loh. Loh skated into the Continentals’ Offensive zone and hammered a shot past Thieben for a 3-0 advantage.
- Morgan Sisson broke the ice for the Gulls with 2:25 remaining in the period.
- Sisson pulled Endicott within one on her second goal of the night 1:53 into the second period.
- Loh restored Hamilton’s two-goal cushion at 9:56 of the second.
- Mosher made it 5-2 with 8:58 to go in the period.
- Smith scored the Continentals’ final goal 3:21 into the third period when she pounced on a rebound after a shot by Sophie Berghammer ’26 was turned away.
- Makenzie Villiard rounded out the scoring with a goal for the Gulls 58 seconds later.
Notes
- Smith leads Hamilton with four goals.
- Loh has 37 goals in her career with the Continentals.
- Mosher, who added two assists, recorded her first three-point game since she boasted three goals and a helper against Wesleyan University on Feb. 11, 2022.
- Berretta finished with a goal and an assist and has 40 career points.
- Evie Sheridan ’26 made 14 saves for Hamilton.
- Mosher won 8 of 13 faceoffs and Bobbi Roca ’24 won 7 of 11.
- The Continentals held a 30-17 shot advantage.
- Hamilton received votes in the most recent USCHO.com Division III Top 15 poll.
Next Game
The two teams square off again at Sage Rink on Sunday, Dec. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m