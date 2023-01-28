Women’s Hockey Explodes for Seven Goals; Knocks Off No. 10 Cornell for Key ECAC Win
ITHACA, NY – Coming into a hostile environment at Lynah Rink to take on the No. 10/9 Cornell Big Red, the Harvard Women’s hockey team knew it would need a solid effort to pull off the upset. The Crimson (7-12-3, 6-8-3 ECACH) delivered with its best Offensive effort of the season, hanging on to knock off the No. 10 Big Red by a score of 7-6.
The Crimson set a number of season highs, none more impressive than that Anne Bloomer’s hat-trick and Kristin Della Rovere’s four assists, which were both career bests.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The battle between the Crimson and Big Red got started early, with both sides netting goals in the first minute of play. Anne Bloomer got the Crimson up, 1-0, with a goal just 14 seconds into the action.
- Bloomer netted another goal to erase a brief 2-1 Cornell lead at the tail end of the first period. Della Rovere and Jenna MacDonald set up Bloomer, who cleaned up a rebound opportunity to tie the game.
14 seconds. That’s all it took ???????? ???????????? to get the Crimson on the board!
WATCH: https://t.co/ToGQxc4QFs#TeamFirst x #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/9NYnDhgXeG
— Harvard Women’s Hockey (@HarvardWHockey) January 27, 2023
- The Crimson powerplay was moving the puck well tonight, giving the team a spark at the end of the first period when Della Rovere and Bloomer fed Paige Lester for a goal on the woman advantage to make the score 3-2 right before the first intermission.
- The Big Red had the game tied for only 20 seconds early in the second period, but Anne Bloomer completed her hat-trick to give Harvard a 4-3 advantage.
- Gabi Davidson Adams continued her hot streak, rifling a shot past the goalie midway through the second period to give the Crimson a 5-3 lead.
Another look at the Snipe from GDA is our fifth goal
19:31 P2 | Harvard 6, Cornell 5
WATCH: https://t.co/ToGQxc4QFs#TeamFirst x #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/V9mPiT4zgq
— Harvard Women’s Hockey (@HarvardWHockey) January 28, 2023
- First-Year Jaded Arnone capped off the scoring in the six-goal second period with a Snipe shot from the point that found the twine. Her second goal of the year sent the Crimson to the locker room with a 6-5 lead.
- In a hard fought third period, Shannon Hollands emerged as the hero, scoring a goal at 14:21 in the period to increase Harvard’s lead to 7-5.
SHANNON HOLLANDS FINDS TWINE!
Harvard leads 7-5 with just 5 minutes remaining! #TeamFirst x #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/ctJmpsM6aR
— Harvard Women’s Hockey (@HarvardWHockey) January 28, 2023
- The Big Red did not shy away as the Rival mounted a comeback attempt late in the third period. The opposition netted a goal with 25 seconds left to crawl within a goal.
- Alex Pellicci stepped up to make the biggest of her 31 saves on the night, pushing a Cornell shot wide with just seven seconds left to seal the win for the Crimson.
- Harvard knocked off the No. 10/9 Cornell Big Red, sweeping the season series and taking home three points in conference play.
HARVARD HIGHLIGHTS
- Harvard’s seven goal total is a season high and the most scored at Lynah Rink since 2006-07 (9-0 win)
- Bloomer notched a career high five points, powered by her second career hat-trick
- Della Rovere dished out four assists, a new career best in helpers and points
- Bloomer and Della Rovere were +4 on the evening
- Gabi Davidson Adams notched her second career multi-point night with a goal and an assist
- Paige Lester scored on the powerplay for Harvard, her first career goal on the PP
- Jade Arnone and Shannon Hollands had the other tallies for the Crimson, their second and sixth of the season, respectively
- Mia Biotti led the Squad with four blocked shots, followed by Rose O’Connor and Anne Bloomer who each had three
- As a team, Harvard blocked 21 shots in front of Alex Pellcci, who got a win with 31 saves Tonight
Dub #TeamFirst x #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/PLZIfilmvX
— Harvard Women’s Hockey (@HarvardWHockey) January 28, 2023
UP NEXT
The Crimson will be back on the ice tomorrow night to try and knock off another nationally ranked opponent, the No. 5/5 Colgate Raiders. Puck drop is set for 3:00 PM Tomorrow in Hamilton, NY (ESPN+).