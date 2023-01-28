Women’s Hockey Explodes for Seven Goals; Knocks Off No. 10 Cornell for Key ECAC Win

Next Game: at Colgate 1/28/2023 | 3:00 P.M ESPN+ Jan. 28 (Sat) / 3:00 PM at Colgate

ITHACA, NY – Coming into a hostile environment at Lynah Rink to take on the No. 10/9 Cornell Big Red, the Harvard Women’s hockey team knew it would need a solid effort to pull off the upset. The Crimson (7-12-3, 6-8-3 ECACH) delivered with its best Offensive effort of the season, hanging on to knock off the No. 10 Big Red by a score of 7-6.

The Crimson set a number of season highs, none more impressive than that Anne Bloomer’s hat-trick and Kristin Della Rovere’s four assists, which were both career bests.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The battle between the Crimson and Big Red got started early, with both sides netting goals in the first minute of play. Anne Bloomer got the Crimson up, 1-0, with a goal just 14 seconds into the action.

Bloomer netted another goal to erase a brief 2-1 Cornell lead at the tail end of the first period. Della Rovere and Jenna MacDonald set up Bloomer, who cleaned up a rebound opportunity to tie the game.

14 seconds. That’s all it took ???????? ???????????? to get the Crimson on the board! WATCH: https://t.co/ToGQxc4QFs#TeamFirst x #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/9NYnDhgXeG — Harvard Women’s Hockey (@HarvardWHockey) January 27, 2023

The Crimson powerplay was moving the puck well tonight, giving the team a spark at the end of the first period when Della Rovere and Bloomer fed Paige Lester for a goal on the woman advantage to make the score 3-2 right before the first intermission.

The Big Red had the game tied for only 20 seconds early in the second period, but Anne Bloomer completed her hat-trick to give Harvard a 4-3 advantage.

Gabi Davidson Adams continued her hot streak, rifling a shot past the goalie midway through the second period to give the Crimson a 5-3 lead.

Another look at the Snipe from GDA is our fifth goal 19:31 P2 | Harvard 6, Cornell 5

WATCH: https://t.co/ToGQxc4QFs#TeamFirst x #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/V9mPiT4zgq — Harvard Women’s Hockey (@HarvardWHockey) January 28, 2023

First-Year Jaded Arnone capped off the scoring in the six-goal second period with a Snipe shot from the point that found the twine. Her second goal of the year sent the Crimson to the locker room with a 6-5 lead.

In a hard fought third period, Shannon Hollands emerged as the hero, scoring a goal at 14:21 in the period to increase Harvard’s lead to 7-5.

SHANNON HOLLANDS FINDS TWINE! Harvard leads 7-5 with just 5 minutes remaining! #TeamFirst x #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/ctJmpsM6aR — Harvard Women’s Hockey (@HarvardWHockey) January 28, 2023

The Big Red did not shy away as the Rival mounted a comeback attempt late in the third period. The opposition netted a goal with 25 seconds left to crawl within a goal.

Alex Pellicci stepped up to make the biggest of her 31 saves on the night, pushing a Cornell shot wide with just seven seconds left to seal the win for the Crimson.

Harvard knocked off the No. 10/9 Cornell Big Red, sweeping the season series and taking home three points in conference play.

HARVARD HIGHLIGHTS

Harvard’s seven goal total is a season high and the most scored at Lynah Rink since 2006-07 (9-0 win)

Bloomer notched a career high five points, powered by her second career hat-trick

Della Rovere dished out four assists, a new career best in helpers and points

Bloomer and Della Rovere were +4 on the evening

Gabi Davidson Adams notched her second career multi-point night with a goal and an assist

Paige Lester scored on the powerplay for Harvard, her first career goal on the PP

Jade Arnone and Shannon Hollands had the other tallies for the Crimson, their second and sixth of the season, respectively

Mia Biotti led the Squad with four blocked shots, followed by Rose O'Connor and Anne Bloomer who each had three

As a team, Harvard blocked 21 shots in front of Alex Pellcci, who got a win with 31 saves Tonight

UP NEXT

The Crimson will be back on the ice tomorrow night to try and knock off another nationally ranked opponent, the No. 5/5 Colgate Raiders. Puck drop is set for 3:00 PM Tomorrow in Hamilton, NY (ESPN+).