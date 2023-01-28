Women’s Hockey Battles Nationally-Ranked Mammoths to One Goal Loss

AMHERST, Mass. – The Bowdoin Women’s hockey team hung with the third-ranked team in the country and fell by a slim 4-3 margin to Amherst on Friday evening.

The Polar Bears (7-10-1, 2-9-0 NESCAC) kept the Mammoths (17-1-0, 10-1-0 NESCAC) close all game.

Game Highlights

The Mammoths jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a goal at 1:26 in the first period. Avery Flynn carried flat across from the low left boards. Flynn took an initial shot, collected her own rebound, and continued across for another quick shot and goal.

Bowdoin evened the game at 13:38 as Peyton Mulhern carried slightly right to the edge of the Circle and put a shot through both a screen and five-hole.

carried slightly right to the edge of the Circle and put a shot through both a screen and five-hole. Amherst scored a pair in the second to take a 3-1 edge into the second intermission. Again, the Mammoths scored early with a goal two minutes in. Leslie Schwartz wrapped around the back of the net and made a short pass to Gretchen Dann. Dann slid a shot through the pads of Dani Marquez .

. Carley Daly scored the team’s third with a successful Breakaway one-on-goal.

Bowdoin kept the game close with a goal 4:43 into the third. Sara Ito-Bagshaw backhanded a shot on pads that set off a Scrum in the crease. Elena DiMagno came up with the final poke that pushed the puck over the line.

backhanded a shot on pads that set off a Scrum in the crease. came up with the final poke that pushed the puck over the line. Amherst pushed its lead back to two with six minutes remaining in the game. Dann teed up a shot from the left point that threaded between the right skate of Marquez and the near post.

The Polar Bears wouldn’t relent and pulled within one, again, with 1:20 remaining in the game. Kiley Briand dug the puck off the back boards and fed Anyi Sun on the edge of the crease for a one-timer.

By the Numbers

Marquez helped keep the Polar Bears in the game with 36 saves in net.

Natalie Scott made 22 stops for Amherst.

Bowdoin went 0-for-3 on the power play.

Amherst went 0-for-2 on the power play.

Up Next