WOMEN’S HOCKEY: 4-goal 1st period sinks Beavers as Badgers roll in Madison – Bemidji Pioneer

MADISON, Wis. – There’s behind the eight-ball, and then there’s behind the four-ball.

The Bemidji State Women’s hockey team experienced both outcomes on Thursday at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis. Facing No. 5 Wisconsin in the Badgers’ raucous home arena, the Beavers surrendered four first-period goals, setting the stage for a blowout 8-0 decision in UW’s favor.

Wisconsin (8-1, 5-0 WCHA) overwhelmed BSU in the first 20 minutes with scores by Vivian Jungels, Sophie Shirley, Lacey Eden and Britta Curl, then piled on in the second period. Sarah Wozniewicz scored at 1:19, Kirsten Simms put one in at 2:42 and Claire Enright added a third for a 7-0 advantage.

Marianne Picard added the capper for the Badgers at 11:47 into the third period.

The Badgers displayed a dominant advantage in shots on goal, pelting multiple Bemidji State goaltenders with a combined 45 attempts. Hannah Hogenson started in net for the Beavers (2-6-1, 0-5 WCHA) and recorded 15 stops on 21 shots. She was replaced in the second period by Abbie Thompson, who stopped 22 of 24 Wisconsin attempts.

BSU managed just 10 shots on goal, all of which were saved by UW goaltender Cami Kronish.

Bemidji State will match up against Wisconsin once again at 7 pm on Friday, Oct. 21, back in Madison.

Wisconsin 8, Bemidji State 0

BSU 0 0 0 — 0

UW 4 3 1 — 8

First period — 1, UW GOAL, Jungels (Kotlowski, Simms), 1:40; 2, UW GOAL, Shirley (Picard, Enright), 6:54; 3, UW GOAL, Eden (Simms, L. Edwards), 9:43; 4, UW GOAL, Curl (Compher, LaMantia), 10:48.

Second period — 5, UW GOAL, Wozniewicz (Wheeler, LaMantia), 1:19; 6, UW GOAL, Simms (Eden, L. Edwards), 2:42; 7, UW GOAL, Enright (Buchbinder), 7:18.

Third period — 8, UW GOAL, Picard (L. Edwards, C. Edwards), 11:47

Saves — Hogenson (BSU) 15; Thompson (BSU) 22; Kronish (UW) 10.