Women’s Handball Conference opens in Ljubljana

Following the opening, there was a special look at the next edition of the Women’s EHF EURO, which will be held in Hungary, Switzerland and Austria in December 2024.

The program then turned to the more intricate details, with presentations on the preparation of national teams for qualification and final EHF EURO tournaments, the use of handball role models for the future, the EHF Respect Your Talent program, the player development pathway and the ‘ Circle of a handball life’ to conclude the agenda for Saturday.

On Sunday, the day will open with a series of presentations on best practice, including the organization of national teams, the development of handball academies and the presentation of Women’s sport. Following that, the participants will hear about the role of Clubs in strengthening Women’s handball and of the Leagues in strengthening Women’s handball.

The presenters include representatives of EHF Champions League Clubs Team Esbjerg and Krim Mercator, UEFA, a number of national Federations and the EHF.

“We all feel that this is the right moment to do more. It’s the right moment because during the last two or three years, a lot of things happened in this field,” said Hausleitner in his opening statement. “Women’s sport is the basis of growth in the sports business.

“It was the Women’s EURO two years ago, at the same time, in December 2020, when it really became dark around sport because Covid impacted us all. But it was the Women’s teams who held up handball and played the full EURO under circumstances nobody could imagine. So there are a lot of things Women’s handball can be proud of and should be proud of.

“Why are you here? To make Women’s handball great in the future,” concluded Hausleitner.