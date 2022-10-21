Women’s Golf Wraps Up Fall Slate at Charlotte Invitational

Live scoring.

CONCORD, NC (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University Women’s golf team closes out its fall campaign at the par-72, 6,381-yard Cabarrus Country Club for the Inaugural Charlotte Invitational, Oct. 24-25. The teams will tee off Monday at 9 am with a shotgun start and play 36 holes on day one. The tournament will conclude Tuesday with the final 18 holes.

In addition to EMU, the 12-team field also includes Charlotte, Cal Poly, East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, High Point, Jacksonville State, James Madison, Marshall, North Illinois, Queens (NC), Xavier, and Sandhills CC (individuals only ).

EMU will use the lineup of juniors Anna Watson (Ashland, Ohio-Ashland)senior Natai Apichonlati (Bangkok, Thailand – The Regent’s International School)sophomore Kyleigh Dull (Fremont, Ohio-Lakota)senior Olivia Loberg (Bend, Ore.-Summit)and sophomore Alyssa DiMarcantonio (Maple, Ontario-Tommy Douglas Secondary School).

EMU was originally scheduled to take part in the Pat Bradley Invitational, Oct. 15-17, however, the event was canceled due to Hurricane Ian.

Live scoring will be available via GolfStat.com