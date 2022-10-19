Women’s Golf wraps up fall season in Arkansas

The Southern Illinois Women’s Golf Team wrapped up fall play Tuesday when it competed in the Little Rock Golf Classic at Diamante Country Club.

The Salukis finished 13th in the 16-team field and shot 309 across all three rounds.

“As a team we made much better course management decisions but short shot expertise was lacking with such Complicated green complexes,” SIU Head Coach Cindy Bodmer said.

Georgia State won the event with a 297-283-289 (869 +5). Louisiana-Monroe took second and Houston Christian finished third. Missouri Valley foes Missouri State (4th) and Belmont (5th) also had solid finishes.

Southern’s top scorer played as an individual during the two days as a senior Cecilia Ho finished tied for 18th, after a career-low 69 in the second round Monday. Ho finished 77-69-76-222.

Junior Janie Samattiyadeekul (78-74-76) and senior Ayanna Habeel (75-77-76) each finished T36 as both finished with 228. Sophomore Morgan Gindler (T56) finished with a 78-76-79 while a fellow sophomore Kylee Vaughan finished 72nd with rounds of 78-82-78.

Now that the fall had ended, Bodmer said she doesn’t want to rush to the practice green.

“It has been a tough five weeks on the road and the players need to focus on their studies,” she said. “After a short break, we will work on developing pre-shot routines and improving our short shot skill set.”

Southern Returns to the course Feb. 20-21 for The Islander Classic in San Antonio, Hosted by Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

Team Leaderboard

1 Georgia State 297,283,289,869 +5

2 ULM 301 288 288 877 +13

3 Houston Christian 293,290,297,880 +16

4 Missouri State 287,299,298,884 +20

5 Belmont University 295 294 299 888 +24

T6 Troy 301 291 300 892 +28

T6 Little Rock 291 305 296 892 +28

8 Tarleton State 301 298 296 895 +31

9 Wichita State 298,299,299,896 +32

10 Texas A&M – Commerce 305 302 308 915 +51

11 Stephen F. Austin St 312 310 301 923 +59

12 Ball State 301 304 319 924 +60

13 Southern Illinois 309 309 309 927 +63

14 UT Arlington 319 307 302 928 +64

15 Idaho State Univ. 320 322 312 954 +90

16 Southern Indiana 326 308 328 962 +98

Individual Leaderboard

1. Elise Parel (Houston Christian) 71 70 71 212 (-4)

2. Kendall Maynard (Belmont) 71 73 70 214 (-2)

T3. Ari Acuff (Georgia State) 76 72 67 215 -1

T3. Aubri Braeckle (Georgia State) 72 66 77 215 -1

T3. Kelly Strickland (Georgia State) 73 71 71 215 -1

T3. Chantal Dueringer (ULM) 74 73 68 215 -1

T3. Elle Fox (Tarleton State) 72 73 70 215 -1

T8. Faith Belmear (Missouri State) 69 72 75 216 E

T8. *Alyssa Mercado (Troy) 73 73 70 216 E

T10. Anna Dawson (Little Rock) 68 75 74 217 +1

T10. Kayla Pfitzner (Missouri State) 70 74 73 217 +1

13 Southern Illinois 309,309,309,927

T18. * Cecilia Ho 77 69 76 222

T36 Janie Samattiyadeekul 78 74 76 228

T36 Ayanna Habeel 75 77 76 228

T56 Morgan Gindler 78 76 79 233

72 Kylee Vaughan 78 82 78 238

90 Ella Overstreet (WD)

*: Individual