Women’s Golf Wraps Up Fall in Wilmington, North Carolina
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue Women’s Golf ends its fall season in traditional fashion with the Landfall Tradition in Wilmington, North Carolina (Oct. 28-30). Playing in the event every season since 2011, the Boilermakers joined 17 other teams for a weekend at the Country Club of Landfall.
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
- Friday, Oct. 28: Round 1 (Tee Times begin at 8:30 am ET)
- Saturday, Oct. 29: Round 2 (Tee Times begin at 8:30 am ET)
- Sunday, Oct. 30: Round 3 (8:45 am ET Shotgun Start)
THE LINEUP
Momo Sugiyama – So. (10:45 a.m. ET off No. 1)
- Ranked No. 86 in Golfstat’s national rankings
- Has led Purdue in all three tournaments as a Boilermaker, including a fourth-place finish (75-74-69—218) at the Windy City Collegiate Classic
- Leads the team in scoring average (71.67), birdies (30) and pars (107)
- Has produced the lowest score six out of nine rounds this season, including three rounds in the 60s
- In her Purdue debut, tied for 21st to lead the Boilermakers at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship with a 1-over 214 (73-73-68)
- Making her fourth appearance as a Boilermaker but playing in her 15th Collegiate tournament
- Transferred to Purdue after earning First Team All-Big West Accolades as a freshman at Hawaii
- Set new Hawaii single-season records for stroke average (73.4), rounds of par-or-better (13), birdies (85) and 54-hole score (211)
- Has cracked the Top 10 in nine of the 13 tournaments throughout her collegiate career
Danielle du Toit – Sr. (10:36 a.m. ET off No. 1)
- Preseason B1G honoree
- Making her 38th appearance as a Boilermaker, the most on the team, and her third in the Landfall Tradition
- Tied for the team’s best performance at the Illini Invitational, tying for 26th at 3-under (72-67-74—218)
- Her 67 (-5) in the second round of the Illini Invitational matched a career low and was the best round of the season by a Boilermaker; it was also her 100th round at Purdue
- Won a men’s tournament over the summer, capturing the IGA Challenge Tour’s Road to #5 at Akasia Golf Club in her home country of South Africa
- Led Purdue at the 2022 NCAA Stanford Regional, tying for 14th with a season-low 215 (71-73-71)
- Earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors as a freshman during the 2018-19 season
Jocelyn Bruch – R-So. (10:27 a.m. ET off No. 1)
- Making her 14th appearance as a Boilermaker, including the fourth of the season
- Fired a career-best 70 (-2) in the second round of the Illini Invitational before leading the Boilermakers in the final round with a 1-over 73
- Played in 10 tournaments last season, recording a 76.52 stroke average
- Tied for ninth at the 2022 Michigan PGA Women’s Open over the summer, competing against professionals; her performance Featured a hole-in-one during the opening round
- Started last spring by going 3-0 in Big Ten Match Play, helping Purdue finish runner-up
- 2021-22 Academic All-Big Ten
Ashley Kozlowski – Jr. (10:18 a.m. ET off No. 1)
- Preseason B1G honoree
- Playing in her 20th tournament as a Boilermaker
- Tied for 24th (75-73-76—224) in the competitive Windy City Collegiate Classic, her 2022-23 debut
- Recorded a 75.06 stroke average over 12 tournaments last season
- Led Purdue in birdies (86) and pars (379) throughout the 2021-22 season
- Finished in the top 10 twice as a sophomore, both sixth-place performances (Illini Invitational, Indiana Invitational)
- 2021-22 Academic All-Big Ten
Daniela Ballesteros – Sr. (10:09 a.m. ET off No. 1)
- Making her season debut and her 13th career appearance as a Boilermaker
- Played in seven tournaments a season ago, recording a 77.65 stroke average
- Tied for 34th at last season’s Columbia Classic as an individual (79-74—153), the best finish of her career
- Helped Purdue finish runner-up at 2022 Big Ten Match Play, going 2-1 in her three matches
- In between the fall and spring, won the 2022 South American Amateur Open in Ecuador
- 2021-22 Academic All-Big Ten
THE FIELD (Rankings – Golfstat)
Alabama
#11 Duke
#18 Florida State
Furman
Maryland
Michigan
Michigan State
NC State
North Carolina
Penn State
Purdue
#9 San Jose State
#4 South Carolina
Tennessee
UCF
UNCW (host)
Virginia Tech
#2 Wake Forest
THE COURSE
- The tournament will take place on the Country Club of Landfall’s Dye Course, a par 72 layout measuring 6,150 yards.
- The Country Club of Landfall features 45 holes of Championship golf designed by Pete Dye and Jack Nicklaus.
- The Country Club of Landfall Hosted the 1995 and 2010 NCAA Division I Championships.
HISTORY AT THE TOURNAMENT
- The Boilermakers have closed out their fall season at the Landfall Tradition every year since 2011.
- Purdue has won two of the 19 editions of the tournament, capturing team titles during the 2005-06 and 2011-12 seasons.
- Last season, the Boilermakers placed 13th in the 18-team field led by a fourth-place individual finish by Maybe Bunnabodee.
- Two Boilermakers have experience at Landfall. Danielle du Toit is making her third appearance, while Ashley Kozlowski is playing in the tournament for the second time.
BOILERS GO LOW
- The Boilermakers produced a Spectacular second round at the Illini Invitational (Oct. 10). Purdue fired an 11-under 277 at Medinah Country Club, the second-lowest round in school history and just two strokes off the program record.
- Danielle du Toit and Momo Sugiyama led Purdue with rounds in the 60s. Du Toit matched her career low with a 67 (-5), while Sugiyama carded a 68 (-4) to tie her best round of the year.
- Jocelyn Bruch added a career-low 70 (-2), while Ashley Kozlowski rounded out the team score with an even-par 72.
MO BIRDIES
- Sophomore transfer Momo Sugiyamathe first signee by Zack Byrdhas made an immediate impact since joining the Boilermakers from Hawaii, leading Purdue in all three fall tournaments thus far.
- Last time out, she tied for 26th at the Illini Invitational, which included a 68 (-4) for her team-leading third round in the 60s this season; the 68 also matched her lowest round as a Boilermaker.
- The Australian paced Purdue at the Windy City Collegiate Classic, tying for fourth against a competitive field; her final round 69 (-3) included seven birdies.
- Sugiyama has made a team-high 30 birdies this season, while leading the Boilermakers in pars (107) as well.
- She also produced the lowest score at the season-opening Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Classic with a 1-over 214 (73-73-68) that featured a final round of 68.
BYRD ERA UNDERWAY
- Following the retirement of legendary Coach Devon Brouse, Zack Byrd was named the new head coach of Purdue Women’s Golf.
- One of the top Recruiters in the country, Byrd made the move to West Lafayette after spending four seasons at Ole Miss.
- Byrd helped the Rebels capture the 2021 NCAA National Championship, the first Women’s team national championship in Ole Miss history.
- Prior to beginning his coaching career, Byrd spent 10 years as a professional golfer; his career Featured an appearance in the 2011 US Open and Qualifying for the final stage of PGA Tour Q School.
- Byrd Hired Lauren Guiao as assistant coach; Guiao made the move to coaching and returned to the program after playing in 20 tournaments over her Purdue career (2017-21).
PRESEASON B1G HONOREES
- A trio of Boilermakers were named Big Ten Preseason Women’s Golf Honorees, the conference office announced ahead of the season. Maybe Bunnabodee, Danielle du Toit and Ashley Kozlowski received the recognition.
- Bunnabodee earned First Team All-Big Ten honors a season ago, becoming the first Boilermaker to land on the league’s first team since 2018; she will miss the fall due to injury.
- Du Toit is the veteran of the group, playing more than 100 rounds as a Boilermaker; she played her best golf late last spring and looks to continue that momentum into her senior season.
- Kozlowski played in a team-high 12 tournaments during the 2021-22 campaign; the Littleton, Colorado, native led the Boilermakers in birdies (86) and pars (379) throughout the season.
MISSING BUNNABODEE
- Purdue is going through the fall campaign with a 2022 First Team All-B1G golfer Maybe Bunnabodee sidelined due to injury.
- Bunnabodee, the first Boilermaker to earn first team honors since 2018, has missed the entire fall after getting surgery over the summer.
NEXT IS THE TEE
- The Boilermakers close the book on the fall and the year 2022, flipping the calendar to 2023 and returning to competition in February.
- Purdue begins the spring slate at the Tulane Classic in New Orleans (Feb. 12-14), the first of six tournaments preparing the Boilermakers for the Big Ten Championship and postseason play.