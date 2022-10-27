Women’s Golf Wraps Up Fall in Wilmington, North Carolina

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue Women’s Golf ends its fall season in traditional fashion with the Landfall Tradition in Wilmington, North Carolina (Oct. 28-30). Playing in the event every season since 2011, the Boilermakers joined 17 other teams for a weekend at the Country Club of Landfall.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Friday, Oct. 28: Round 1 (Tee Times begin at 8:30 am ET)

Saturday, Oct. 29: Round 2 (Tee Times begin at 8:30 am ET)

Sunday, Oct. 30: Round 3 (8:45 am ET Shotgun Start)

THE LINEUP

Momo Sugiyama – So. (10:45 a.m. ET off No. 1)

Ranked No. 86 in Golfstat’s national rankings

Has led Purdue in all three tournaments as a Boilermaker, including a fourth-place finish (75-74-69—218) at the Windy City Collegiate Classic

Leads the team in scoring average (71.67), birdies (30) and pars (107)

Has produced the lowest score six out of nine rounds this season, including three rounds in the 60s

In her Purdue debut, tied for 21st to lead the Boilermakers at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship with a 1-over 214 (73-73-68)

Making her fourth appearance as a Boilermaker but playing in her 15th Collegiate tournament

Transferred to Purdue after earning First Team All-Big West Accolades as a freshman at Hawaii

Set new Hawaii single-season records for stroke average (73.4), rounds of par-or-better (13), birdies (85) and 54-hole score (211)

Has cracked the Top 10 in nine of the 13 tournaments throughout her collegiate career

Danielle du Toit – Sr. (10:36 a.m. ET off No. 1)

Preseason B1G honoree

Making her 38th appearance as a Boilermaker, the most on the team, and her third in the Landfall Tradition

Tied for the team’s best performance at the Illini Invitational, tying for 26th at 3-under (72-67-74—218)

Her 67 (-5) in the second round of the Illini Invitational matched a career low and was the best round of the season by a Boilermaker; it was also her 100th round at Purdue

Won a men’s tournament over the summer, capturing the IGA Challenge Tour’s Road to #5 at Akasia Golf Club in her home country of South Africa

Led Purdue at the 2022 NCAA Stanford Regional, tying for 14th with a season-low 215 (71-73-71)

Earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors as a freshman during the 2018-19 season

Jocelyn Bruch – R-So. (10:27 a.m. ET off No. 1)

Making her 14th appearance as a Boilermaker, including the fourth of the season

Fired a career-best 70 (-2) in the second round of the Illini Invitational before leading the Boilermakers in the final round with a 1-over 73

Played in 10 tournaments last season, recording a 76.52 stroke average

Tied for ninth at the 2022 Michigan PGA Women’s Open over the summer, competing against professionals; her performance Featured a hole-in-one during the opening round

Started last spring by going 3-0 in Big Ten Match Play, helping Purdue finish runner-up

2021-22 Academic All-Big Ten

Ashley Kozlowski – Jr. (10:18 a.m. ET off No. 1)

Preseason B1G honoree

Playing in her 20th tournament as a Boilermaker

Tied for 24th (75-73-76—224) in the competitive Windy City Collegiate Classic, her 2022-23 debut

Recorded a 75.06 stroke average over 12 tournaments last season

Led Purdue in birdies (86) and pars (379) throughout the 2021-22 season

Finished in the top 10 twice as a sophomore, both sixth-place performances (Illini Invitational, Indiana Invitational)

2021-22 Academic All-Big Ten

Daniela Ballesteros – Sr. (10:09 a.m. ET off No. 1)

Making her season debut and her 13th career appearance as a Boilermaker

Played in seven tournaments a season ago, recording a 77.65 stroke average

Tied for 34th at last season’s Columbia Classic as an individual (79-74—153), the best finish of her career

Helped Purdue finish runner-up at 2022 Big Ten Match Play, going 2-1 in her three matches

In between the fall and spring, won the 2022 South American Amateur Open in Ecuador

2021-22 Academic All-Big Ten

THE FIELD (Rankings – Golfstat)

Alabama

#11 Duke

#18 Florida State

Furman

Maryland

Michigan

Michigan State

NC State

North Carolina

Penn State

Purdue

#9 San Jose State

#4 South Carolina

Tennessee

UCF

UNCW (host)

Virginia Tech

#2 Wake Forest

THE COURSE

The tournament will take place on the Country Club of Landfall’s Dye Course, a par 72 layout measuring 6,150 yards.

The Country Club of Landfall features 45 holes of Championship golf designed by Pete Dye and Jack Nicklaus.

The Country Club of Landfall Hosted the 1995 and 2010 NCAA Division I Championships.

HISTORY AT THE TOURNAMENT

The Boilermakers have closed out their fall season at the Landfall Tradition every year since 2011.

Purdue has won two of the 19 editions of the tournament, capturing team titles during the 2005-06 and 2011-12 seasons.

Last season, the Boilermakers placed 13th in the 18-team field led by a fourth-place individual finish by Maybe Bunnabodee .

. Two Boilermakers have experience at Landfall. Danielle du Toit is making her third appearance, while Ashley Kozlowski is playing in the tournament for the second time.

BOILERS GO LOW

The Boilermakers produced a Spectacular second round at the Illini Invitational (Oct. 10). Purdue fired an 11-under 277 at Medinah Country Club, the second-lowest round in school history and just two strokes off the program record.

Danielle du Toit and Momo Sugiyama led Purdue with rounds in the 60s. Du Toit matched her career low with a 67 (-5), while Sugiyama carded a 68 (-4) to tie her best round of the year.

and led Purdue with rounds in the 60s. Du Toit matched her career low with a 67 (-5), while Sugiyama carded a 68 (-4) to tie her best round of the year. Jocelyn Bruch added a career-low 70 (-2), while Ashley Kozlowski rounded out the team score with an even-par 72.

MO BIRDIES

Sophomore transfer Momo Sugiyama the first signee by Zack Byrd has made an immediate impact since joining the Boilermakers from Hawaii, leading Purdue in all three fall tournaments thus far.

the first signee by has made an immediate impact since joining the Boilermakers from Hawaii, leading Purdue in all three fall tournaments thus far. Last time out, she tied for 26th at the Illini Invitational, which included a 68 (-4) for her team-leading third round in the 60s this season; the 68 also matched her lowest round as a Boilermaker.

The Australian paced Purdue at the Windy City Collegiate Classic, tying for fourth against a competitive field; her final round 69 (-3) included seven birdies.

Sugiyama has made a team-high 30 birdies this season, while leading the Boilermakers in pars (107) as well.

She also produced the lowest score at the season-opening Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Classic with a 1-over 214 (73-73-68) that featured a final round of 68.

BYRD ERA UNDERWAY

Following the retirement of legendary Coach Devon Brouse, Zack Byrd was named the new head coach of Purdue Women’s Golf.

was named the new head coach of Purdue Women’s Golf. One of the top Recruiters in the country, Byrd made the move to West Lafayette after spending four seasons at Ole Miss.

Byrd helped the Rebels capture the 2021 NCAA National Championship, the first Women’s team national championship in Ole Miss history.

Prior to beginning his coaching career, Byrd spent 10 years as a professional golfer; his career Featured an appearance in the 2011 US Open and Qualifying for the final stage of PGA Tour Q School.

Byrd Hired Lauren Guiao as assistant coach; Guiao made the move to coaching and returned to the program after playing in 20 tournaments over her Purdue career (2017-21).

PRESEASON B1G HONOREES

A trio of Boilermakers were named Big Ten Preseason Women’s Golf Honorees, the conference office announced ahead of the season. Maybe Bunnabodee, Danielle du Toit and Ashley Kozlowski received the recognition.

received the recognition. Bunnabodee earned First Team All-Big Ten honors a season ago, becoming the first Boilermaker to land on the league’s first team since 2018; she will miss the fall due to injury.

Du Toit is the veteran of the group, playing more than 100 rounds as a Boilermaker; she played her best golf late last spring and looks to continue that momentum into her senior season.

Kozlowski played in a team-high 12 tournaments during the 2021-22 campaign; the Littleton, Colorado, native led the Boilermakers in birdies (86) and pars (379) throughout the season.

MISSING BUNNABODEE

Purdue is going through the fall campaign with a 2022 First Team All-B1G golfer Maybe Bunnabodee sidelined due to injury.

sidelined due to injury. Bunnabodee, the first Boilermaker to earn first team honors since 2018, has missed the entire fall after getting surgery over the summer.

