Women’s Golf Wraps Hoover Invitational Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Jacksonville University Women’s golf concluded its first event of the season with a sixth-place finish at the Hoover Invitational Tuesday.

Ashley Huffman posted a top-20 finish in her first Collegiate event to pace the Dolphins.

After a tough start, the Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida-native found a nice rhythm, making par on six of seven holes at one point in her first nine of the day. She followed that up with par on all but one hole to close out her round with a T16 finish.

Casey Powell finished in the top-25 as well for JU, placing T21. She made par on back-to-back holes to start the day, and finished her round with seven total.

Susana Olivares shot the lowest round of the day by a Dolphin, and climbed seven sports on the final leaderboard. She made five straight pars on her second-sixth holes, and closed out her round with two birdies and five pars.

Jenna Fonda was the Dolphins highest climber on the final leaderboard, as she rose nine spots in her last round. She started off strong, with a birdie on her fourth hole and bogey-free golf through her first eight holes of the day. She completed her round with three consecutive pars to close it out.

Ivete Rodrigues playing in her first career Collegiate event, found a nice rhythm on her back-nine, making seven-straight pars to end it.

Powell shot even-par on Par-3s, tying the best score in the field on such holes. Huffman was JU’s best scorer on Par-4s and Par-5s, shooting even-par on the latter. Olivares had a team-high 34 pars, while Huffman and Powell both made seven birdies in total.

The Dolphins are back in action at the Jupiter Women’s Invitational, starting Monday, Oct. 3 at Johnathan’s Landing Golf Club in Boca Raton, Fla.