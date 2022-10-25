Women’s Golf Within Striking Distance of First; Pair Tied for 2nd after Day 1 of Charlotte Invitational

CHARLOTTE, NC – Day one of the Inaugural Charlotte Invitational did not disappoint as five teams are within seven shots of the team lead, including the host Charlotte 49ers, after 36 holes of action on Monday at the Cabarrus Country Club. Kaiyuree Moodley and Shelly Chen each find themselves tied for second individually.

ROUND 1 – TEAM

Chen and Moodley led the way in round one as Chen dropped four birdies, three on the back nine, for an opening 73 (+1) while Moodley used three Birds and holed out for three on the par five first en route to an opening 74 (+2). Polina Marina and Maia Samuelsson posted the final team scores for round one with seven-over 79’s. Marina made 13 pars in round one and suffered one tough hole primarily responsible for her 79 while Samuelsson made back-to-back birdies on her fourth and fifth holes of the day aiding her 79. Caitlin Evans-Brand concluded the opening 18 just one back of Marina and Samuelsson with a birdie on each side.

ROUND 1 – INDIVIDUALS

Abbey Schimpf , Jette Schulze and Kayla Bartemeyer are also competing in this week’s tournament on the individual side of play. Schimpf and Schulze opened with a pair of 79’s each making two birdies while Bartemeyer also made a couple of birdies in a round of 85 (+13).

ROUND 2 – TEAM

As temperatures rose on Monday, scores dropped beginning with Moodley’s even par 72. Moodley got off to a great start with a couple of quick birdies before adding two more in her round to shoot 72. Chen posted a one-over 73 draining three birdies on the back nine. Both sit tied for second overall, a part of a six-way tie for second, just one shot back of the lead. Samuelsson made three more birdies in a three-over 75 in round two while both Marina and Evans-Brand shot 77 (+5) with Marina making three of the five birdies between them.

ROUND 2 – INDIVIDUALS

Schimpf again led the way with a four-over 76 with three more afternoon birdies while two birdies from Schulze led her 77 with Bartemeyer also shooting 77 with a birdie on the par four 14th.

LEADING THE FIELD

After 36 holes Monday, Charlotte leads the field in par three scoring (+6) and with 26 total birdies. Moodley made the Lone eagle of day one holing out in round one.

LEADERBOARD

Xavier climbed up in round two to hold the overnight lead by four over Cal Poly who was your team leader after the first 18. Northern Illinois sits five back of Xavier with the Niners and Dukes of James Madison just seven back.

ONE GROUP SUSPENDED, SHOTGUN START TUESDAY

One group was unable to finish as all teams scrambled to get in all 36 holes before sunset. Those three players will play their final hole at 8:30 am followed by a full field shotgun start at 9:00 am Charlotte will be paired with JMU and East Carolina beginning on holes 4-7 on Tuesday. The tournament is free and open to the public. Live scoring will also be available at http://www.charlotte49ers.com.