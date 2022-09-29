Women’s golf welcomes Blayne Barber to staff as Volunteer Assistant

AUBURN, Ala. – Former Auburn golf legend and PGA Tour professional Blayne Barber has joined the Auburn Women’s golf staff as a Volunteer assistant, head coach Melissa Luellen announced on Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to add Blayne to our coaching staff. His experience playing golf at the highest level will be a positive for our student-athletes,” Luellen said. “More important than that is his strong character and desire to influence young people on and off the course.”

Barber joins the staff after wrapping up a successful professional golf career that spanned from 2012-2022. Barber initially earned his PGA Tour card in 2013 and played on the tour for over four years.

“I love Auburn Golf, so when Coach Luellen asked me to join their Squad as a Volunteer assistant, it was an easy ‘yes’,” said Barber about his new role. “We have a wonderful group of young women, and I can’t wait to see what we achieve this year.”

Prior to his time as a professional, Barber lettered for two seasons with the Auburn men’s golf program (2010-2012) and is currently the program record holder for lowest career stroke average at 70.83. He also posted 32 rounds under par and 24 rounds in the 60s during his time on the Plains.

In his senior season at Auburn, Barber became the first All-American first-team selection at Auburn since 1995 and finished the season ranked No. 7 in the country according to Golfweek. Barber is also one of two Tiger Golfers to ever represent the United States at the prestigious Walker Cup. He also represented the United States at the Palmer Cup in 2011 and 2012. Barber finished his collegiate career as a three-time All-American, a two-time first team All-SEC performer, and an All-American Scholar.

This is not Barber’s first experience coaching Collegiate golf, as he also served as the Volunteer Assistant for the Auburn men’s golf team from 2019-2022.

The Lake City, Fla. native lives in Auburn, Ala. with his wife, Morgan, and his three children, Emma, ​​Ford, and Lawson.