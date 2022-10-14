Women’s Golf Up to 5th in WGCA Rankings

WGCA Release

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – After an impressive performance at the loaded National Preview in Eureka, Missouri, the West Texas A&M Women’s golf team moved up five spots to No. 5 in the Women’s Golf Coaches Association Division II Top-25 Poll.

In a tournament that featured eight top-25 ranked programs at the time, the Lady Buffs finished third behind previous No. 3 Henderson State and No. 1 Dallas Baptist. WT’s 37-over par (901) ended one stroke behind Henderson State and five behind Dallas Baptist. Lorenza Perini led the Lady Buffs as she fired a two-over, 218 to finish tied for second.

Dallas Baptist remained in the top spot, picking up all but one first-place vote for a total of 399 points. Henderson State moves into the second spot, receiving the remaining first-place vote for 376 points. Lynn (354) stands third while Nova Southeastern (338) sits just ahead of the fifth-ranked Lady Buffs (332).

The Lone Star Conference placed three other teams inside the top-25 as Oklahoma Christian, UT Tyler, and Midwestern State occupied the 16th17th, and 18th spots respectively. Just outside the rankings, St. Mary’s received votes.

WT travels to The Aloha State for a pair of tournaments. WT plays in the Shark Shootout Hosted by Hawaii Pacific on Oct. 25-26 before participating in the Dennis Rose Intercollegiate Invitational on Oct. 28-29.