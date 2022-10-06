Women’s Golf Travels to Massachusetts for NESCAC Fall Qualifier

The 24th-ranked Middlebury Women’s golf team travels to Cold Spring Country Club in Belchertown, Massachusetts to take part in the 2022 NESCAC Women’s Golf Fall Qualifier on October 8-9. The eight NESCAC schools that Sponsor Women’s golf will tee off in two waves on Saturday and Sunday starting at 9:00 am each day. The four teams with the lowest cumulative score at the end of the two-day, 36-hole event will advance to compete at the conference championship (April 29-30, 2023). The top four individual finishers from institutions outside the four Qualifying teams at the Qualifier are also eligible to compete at the conference championship.

NESCAC FALL QUALIFIER & CHAMPIONSHIP RECAP

Amherst captured the 2021 NESCAC Women’s Golf Fall Qualifier with a two-day total of 590 (291-289) at Nonesuch River Golf Club in Scarborough, Maine and earned the honor of hosting the 2022 NESCAC Women’s Golf Championship.

After shooting a first-round team total of 291, the Mammoths lowered their team score by two strokes in the final round (289) to win the Qualifier by 15 strokes and became the first school other than Williams to win the event.

Amherst’s Gihoe Seo earned individual medalist honors with a two-day total of 141. She posted an even-par 71 over the first 18 holes and a one-under 70 during the second round. Jessica Huang shot even-par (71) on the final day to finish two strokes back (72-71-143) and finished second. Janelle Jin (75-73-146) and Jenny Hua (73-76-149) tied for eighth and 10th, respectively, to give the Mammoths four top-10 finishers.

Middlebury’s Katie Murphy carded the lowest round on the second day, firing a 67 (-4) and shaving 10 strokes off her first-round score (77) to move up nine spots on the leaderboard. Murphy finished in a tie for fourth and one stroke behind his teammate Audrey Tir . Tir had the lowest round on Day 1 (70) and shot a 73 on Day 2 to finish tied for second with Huang. The duo helped the Panthers finish as the runner-up in the team standings.

Williams stood in fourth after posting a score of 307 on Day 1 and rallied with a final-round score of 290 to finish third. Tianyi Zhuang paced the Ephs with a second-round 71 and a 36-hole score of 144 (73-71) to tie for fourth.

Emily Moy led Hamilton to a fourth-place team finish with rounds of 71-75 (146) to finish tied for sixth. After shooting a program-low 295 for the first round, the Continentals added a score of 309 on Day 2 to finish with a total of 604.

Amherst, Middlebury, Williams, and Hamilton advanced to compete in the conference Championship while Maddy Kwei (Bates), Alex Voight-Shelley (Bates), Nerea Barranco Aramburu (Bates), and Milan Yorke (Wesleyan) were the top four individuals to qualify for the NESCAC Women’s Golf Championship.

The Mammoths captured their first NESCAC Women’s Golf Championship with an 11-stroke win (303-307-610) over runner-up Williams at the Amherst Golf Club. Williams posted a two-day total of 621 while Middlebury (656) and Hamilton (669) rounded out the team standings.

Amherst’s Jessica Huang garnered medalist honors with back-to-back rounds of 73. Huang, finished strong on the closing holes of the final round, scoring an eagle on the par-5 16th hole and a birdie on the par-4 17th.

Huang was one of three Mammoths among the top five finishers. Teammate Priya Bakshi was the runner-up (74-75-149) and Gihoe Seo, the medalist from the NESCAC Fall Qualifier, tied for fifth (77-78-155).

The Williams duo of Catalin Yturralde and Joanna Kim tied for top team honors for the Ephs as both Golfers carded rounds of 77 each day to finish tied for third overall (154). Jacqueline Slinkard was the top Middlebury golfer with a two-day total of 162 (82-80) and Maddie Hong paced Hamilton finishing tied for 10th (83-81-164). Bates’ Alex Voight-Shelley led the foursome of individual Qualifiers with a 36-hole total of 171 (87-84).

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

Amherst and Williams are the only two programs to win a NESCAC Women’s Golf Qualifier or Championship. The Mammoths snapped the Ephs’ streak of five straight NESCAC titles last year. The 2015-16 season marked the first year Women’s golf was a conference-sponsored sport and when the first official NESCAC Women’s Golf Champion was recognized.

2022-23 SEASON

For more information on each team’s results and top individual finishers from the 2022 fall season, please click HERE. Results from the fall Qualifier will be posted on NESCAC.com at the end of each day.

