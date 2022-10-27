Women’s Golf Travels to Illinois for Windy City Collegiate Classic

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill.– The sixth-ranked Duke Women’s golf team will return to action at the Windy City Collegiate Championship Oct. 3-4 at the Exmoor Country Club in Highland Park, Ill.

Seeing action this week will be Arizona, Arizona State, Duke, Florida, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Purdue, South Carolina, Southern California, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

Each team will play 36 holes on Monday, followed by 18 holes on Tuesday.

The Blue Devils will see action in the Windy City Collegiate Classic for the fifth time overall and make their first appearance since 2019. Duke placed fifth in 2019 with a three-day total of 862.

Duke will feature a lineup of seniors Erica Shepherd junior Phoebe Brinker sophomore Rylie Heflin junior Anne Chen and freshman Andy Smith . Blue Devil senior Megan Furtney will compete as an individual in her home state of Illinois.

The Blue Devils opened the season at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate and turned in a tied for fourth-place finish with a 1-over, 865. Brinker and Shepherd paced Duke with a fourth place and tied for 12th place finish, respectively. In the latest Golfweek team rankings, the Blue Devils are No. 6, while holding a No. 10 Ledger in the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) poll.

In Monday’s first round, Smith will open action at 8:39 am (ET) followed by Chen (8:48 am), Heflin (8:57 am), Brinker (9:06 am) and Shepherd (9:15 am) . The Blue Devils will play with Southern California and Texas.

