Women’s Golf to Play at Pirate Collegiate Classic

Monday,October 10-Tuesday,Oct. 11 – Pirate Collegiate Classic (Greenville, NC)

Live Scoring | Greenville Country Club

Women’s golf travels to Greenville, NC to compete in the Pirate Collegiate Classic, Hosted by East Carolina University. The team enters the tournament coming off a 15thth place finish at the Evie Odom Invitational. The tournament is scheduled for a shotgun start at 8:15 AM on Monday, playing two rounds, before finishing with the final round on Tuesday.

The Field

The field includes East Carolina, The Citadel, Georgetown, Marshall, Nova Southeastern, Queens, Seton Hall, Stetson, Tennessee Tech, Towson, and UNCG.

HPU’s Lineup

Sarah Kahn

Vynie Chen

Ella Perna

Darianys Guzman

Ashley Chalmers

Danielle Suh (Ind.)

Greenville Country Club

Established in 1923, the Greenville Country Club has stood as one of the most historic membership organizations in Greenville and continues to be one of the finest country clubs in North Carolina. For more than 90 years, the country club has held a Stellar Reputation for exceptional service and amenities.

Format and Schedule

Play will begin with a shotgun start on Monday at 8:15 AM The first 36 holes will be played on Monday, followed by the final 18 holes on Tuesday.

Last Time Out

At the Evie Odom Invitational, the High Point Women’s golf team finished 15thth overall with a combined score of 894. The Panthers were led by redshirt senior, Sarah Kahn who ended the three-day tournament with a 10-over par 220 score.

UP NEXT

Following the Pirate Collegiate Classic, the Panthers will compete in their final fall tournament at the Charlotte Invitational. The tournament takes place on Monday, October 24 and Tuesday, October 25.

