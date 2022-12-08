Women’s Golf to Open Spring Season February 6-7 at Texas State Invitational

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros Women’s golf team announced on Thursday that they will open their spring season at the Texas State Invitational from February 6-7 at Plum Creek Golf Course.

The Texas State Invitational is the first of five tournaments that UTRGV will compete in this spring leading to the Western Athletic Conference Championship that will be held from April 23-23 at Semiahmoo Golf & Country Club in Blaine, Washington.

“Our team is excited about our upcoming spring schedule,” UTRGV head Coach Bryan Novoa said. “I see the sky is the limit with our level of experience and talent. Our strength of schedule in competitive fields in Texas through March will prepare us for a run at the WAC title in April.”

UTRGV will then compete at the Islander Classic, Hosted by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, from February 21-22 at Corpus Christi Country Club and then will host the UTRGV Invitational from March 7-8 at the McAllen Country Club.

This will be the eighth-straight year hosting the UTRGV Invitational at McAllen Country Club.

The Vaqueros will then tee it up at the HCU Husky Invitational from March 13-14 at Riverbend Country Club before closing out the regular season at the ORU Spring Invite from April 10-11 at Indian Springs Country Club in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

This season, the NCAA Regional Championships will be held from May 8-10 at regional sites while the NCAA Championship will run from May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

