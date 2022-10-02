Women’s Golf to Host Shirley Spork EMU Invitational

Live scoring.

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) — For the fifth time, the Eastern Michigan University Women’s golf program will host a tournament on the team’s home course at Eagle Crest Golf Club, Oct 3-4. The Shirley Spork Invitational begins on Monday at 9 am with 36 holes of continuous play. The final round is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 am

Joining EMU on the par 72, 6,100-yard setup will be Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Detroit Mercy, Green Bay, Loyola-Chicago, Oakland, Ohio, Western Michigan.

Named in Honor of the first female inducted into the E-Club Hall of Fame in 1981, Shirley Spork began her golf career early in life. She started playing with one club, a putter, at age 10. While attending then-MSNC, Spork won the Women’s District Match Play Championship three times in four years. In 1947, she was the Winner of the first-ever National Collegiate Championship held for Women’s athletics, plus she was the winner of the 1949 Michigan Amateur.

After graduation, Spork became a teacher in the Detroit public schools, but realized she would much rather be playing golf. She turned professional in 1950 and played the tour but along the way, realized she was still a teacher and in 1959 along with Marilynn Smith, Betty Hicks and Barbara Rotvig, she founded the LPGA’s Teaching and Club Professional Division.

Spork was the first LPGA professional to conduct golf clinics in foreign countries and was a two-time LPGA Teacher of the Year (1959, 1984). She was the Chairperson of the LPGA T&CP Division from 1960-66, and received the Meritorious Service Award in 1989. Among her honors are the 1994 Byron Nelson Award, the 1998 LPGA Ellen Griffin Rolex Award, membership in the Inaugural class of the LPGA Teaching & Club Professionals Division Hall of Fame in 2000 and a 2002 inductee in the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame. Spork was named one of the inductees into the 2019 Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) of America Hall of Fame.

The tournament will be played for the first time since Spork passed away in April at the age of 94.

Eastern Michigan will be looking to take home the title for the third consecutive time after winning in 2019 and 2021. In 2019, EMU was crowned as the Champion with an 899 (299-297-303), while last year it won by two strokes with an 899 (290-297-312) .

Fans can track live scoring through GolfStat.com. Admission to the event is free.