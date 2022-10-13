Women’s Golf to Conclude Fall Season at Lady Blue Hen Invitational

The Youngstown State Women’s golf team will conclude its fall season on Saturday and Sunday as it competes in the Lady Blue Hen Invitational Hosted by Delaware at Rehoboth Beach Country Club in Rehoboth Beach, Del.

The Penguins are coming off a second-place finish at the Butler Fall Invitational on Oct. 4. YSU finished the event with a three-round team score of 916, which ranks as the ninth-lowest 54-hole performance in program history. Senior Danae Rugola finished tied for second place with a three-round score of 223 (75-75-73) to earn her second consecutive top-five finish. Junior Titita Loudtragulngam finished tied for fifth place with a three-round 226 (74-75-77) to collect her third top-five finish of the fall campaign. Youngstown State has finished in the top four in each of its first four tournaments of the 2022-23 season.

The tournament field at the Lady Blue Hen Invitational will feature 11 other schools including Delaware, Bucknell, Dartmouth, Delaware State, Harvard, Navy, Penn, Quinnipiac, Seton Hall, St. John’s and William & Mary.

The teams will play 36 holes on Saturday and 18 holes on Sunday in the two-day, 54-hole event. Saturday’s first round will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 am while Sunday’s final round will commence with a shotgun start at 9 am The course will play approximately 6,169 yards and par is 72. Live scoring will be available at Golfstat.com.

Head Coach Nate Miklos has announced that YSU’s lineup will feature Puthita Khuanrudee Rugola, Loudtragulngam, Lizzie Saur and Madie Smithco . All five Penguins in the lineup have competed in each of the team’s first four events this fall.

For news and updates throughout the fall season, follow @YSUWomensGolf on Twitter.