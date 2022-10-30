Women’s Golf To Close Fall Season At Mercer Invitational

FORT MYERS, Fla. – FGCU Women’s Golf set to wrap up the fall campaign at the Mercer Invitational starting Monday.

The two-day (Oct. 31-Nov. 1), 54-hole event will take place at the Brickyard in Macon, Georgia, a par 72 and a 6,174-yard course. Thirty-six holes of play are scheduled for Monday’s opening action while the final 18 will occur on Tuesday.

Fifteen programs will compete in the Peach State, including three fellow ASUN members in Eastern Kentucky, Stetson and Jacksonville.

Louise Gauthier , Anna Claire Bridge , Poise Farrelly (Lutz, Fla.), Grace Rigby-Walden (England) and Leonie Wulfers round out the Eagle starting five. Gabriella Vetter (Punta Gorda, Fla.) will compete as an individual for the Green and Blue. The Eagles will tee off Monday starting at 9 am on holes 14-17.

Last time out, FGCU finished eighth at the Little Rock White Sands Invitational down in the Bahamas.

The Green and Blue battled and closed with its lowest round (302) of the event on the final day, improving by 15 strokes. Gauthier (Uruguay) led all Eagles to finish tied for 27th (232).

FGCU holds a 299.78 average score through three fall events with a low round of 284.

Gauither paces all Eagles in round average this fall, 74.63 through nine rounds. Teammate Wulfers (Germany) has carded a team-leading three at or under par rounds with a season-best finish of T9th.

Bridge (Collierville, Tenn.) has added an individual title and an ASUN Women’s Golfer of the Week award to her resume this fall. Bridge is also the only Eagle to post a round in the 60s this season.

MERCER INVITATIONAL

October 31-Nov. 1

Brickyard

Par 72, 6,174 yards

Macon, Georgia

Hosted by Mercer

TEAMS

Daytona St. College

Eastern Kentucky

FGCU

FIU

Georgia State

Jacksonville

Lamar

Mercer

Morehead State

Samford

Seminole State

Stetson

Troy

UTEP

Wofford

