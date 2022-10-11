Women’s Golf Ties for Seventh at Dale McNamara Invitational

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – The James Madison Women’s golf team closed out play at its fourth event of the fall on Tuesday afternoon, taking home a tie for seventh place at the Dale McNamara Invitational, Hosted at the par-72, 6,302-yard Cedar Ridge Country Club.

The Dukes battled stretches of difficult weather as they posted rounds of 307-285-302 on the week, finishing tied with BYU for seventh on the 13-team leaderboard. JMU’s second round of 285 (-3) was its lowest round of the season and was the fourth-best in the field across both days.

Junior Kendall Turner led the way on the week for JMU, Bouncing back from an opening-round 77 to shoot 69-73 in her final two rounds and climb into a tie for 12th among 75 players. Her second-round 69 (-3) marked her team-best fifth round of par or better already this season, as well as the 26th of her career.

Freshman Maria Atwood grabbed Sole possession of 26th place on the week, finishing five shots behind Turner at 224 (79-69-76), while junior Amelia Williams (77-73-77) tied for 32nd at 227.

Sophomore Tatum Walsh (80-74-76) and senior Kate Owens (74-79-81) closed out the JMU scoring on the week in ties for 48th and 59th, respectively.

UP NEXT

The Dukes will be back in action on the same days next week, heading to Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss. to take part in The Ally at Old Waverly, Hosted by Mississippi State on Oct. 17-18. The event will mark JMU’s second tournament in a stretch that will see them compete three times in just 16 days.

GolfStat will provide live results from The Ally.