Women’s Golf Ties For 3rd At Rocket Classic

PORT CLINTON, Ohio – Casilda Allendesalazar closed with a 1-over par 73 on Tuesday to lead the Central Michigan Women’s golf team during the final round of the Rocket Classic at Catawba Island Club.

The Chippewas shot 309 to finish with a 54-hole 936 total and in a third-place tie with host Toledo in the 11-team field.

Rutgers closed with a 306 for a 910 team total to win the tournament by 13 shots over runner-up Akron.

Individually, Ashley Goh turned in the best finish by a Chippewa as she closed with a 79 for a 232 total and tied for 11th place in the 58-player field.

Allendesalazar finished one shot back at 233 and in 14th place, while CMU’s Padgett Chitty finished tied for 17th with a 236 total after a final-round 77.

CMU’s Claudia Salvador shot 82 on Tuesday to finish 19th at 237 and teammate Rachel Kauflin posted a final-round 80 to finish tied for 37thth at 249.

Rikke Nordvik of Rutgers shot 74 on Tuesday to finish at 6-over 222 and win the tournament by one shot over teammate Leigha Devine.

The Chippewas are scheduled to close the fall portion of their 2022-23 schedule on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 17-18, by hosting the Chippewa Invitational at Birmingham Country Club.