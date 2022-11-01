Women’s Golf Tied For Fourth As Round Two Was Halted Due To Darkness

MACON, Ga. – FGCU Women’s Golf is tied for fourth at the Mercer Invitational as round two was halted due to Darkness Monday.

“We had some wind and rain early,” head Coach Shannon Sykora said. “We are giving several shots away around the greens, so it’s been hard to get things going. We look forward to finishing the fall strong tomorrow.”

Round two of the two-day event will resume first thing Tuesday morning. The final 18 holes of competition are set to follow the conclusion of round two.

FGCU opened the tournament with a 306 team score. Before play was halted, the Eagles sat at 1-over as a Squad in round two while making the turn on the back-nine.

Posie Farrelly (Lutz, Fla.) leads all Eagles and is tied for eighth on the player leaderboard. Farrelly carded an opening team low round of 74 and is currently even-par with three holes remaining for her second round. Mikayala Dubnik from tournament host Mercer leads the 91-golfer field at 4-under.

Mercer paces the team Leaderboard as well, sitting at 1-over and 12 strokes ahead of the second place challenger Seminole State.

The Green and Blue trails the Bears for the tournament lead by 18 strokes.

Anna Claire Bridge (Collierville, Tenn.) is the next closest Eagle spotted on the player leaderboard, currently placing tied for 20th at 5-over. Bridge started the event with a 77 and is also even in round two but has six holes remaining.

EAGLE STARTING FIVE

T8 Posie Farrelly 74- E (15) | +2

T20 Anna Claire Bridge 77- E (11) | +5

T38 Grace Rigby-Walden 77- +3 (14) | +8

T38 Leonie Wulfers 78- +2 (12) | +8

T55 Louise Gauthier 83- -1 (11) | +10

*Individual

Gabriella Vetter 85- +2 (15) | +15

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1 #107 Mercer +1 | 288

2 Seminole State +13 | 299

3 #148 FIU +16 | 299

T4 #149 FGCU +19 | 306

T4 #102 Georgia State +19 | 300

6 #162 Troy +20 | 306

7 #161 Jacksonville +22 | 300

8 #139 UTEP +29 | 303

T9 #146 Eastern Kentucky +30 | 311

T9 #177 Samford +30 | 302

11 Daytona St. College +32 | 306

T12 #193 Stetson +34 | 310

T12 #143 Morehead State +34 | 309

14 #172 Wofford College +40 | 316

15 #214 Lamar +58 | 318

COACH SYKORA

After a highly successful decade leading Barry University, Shannon Sykora was named the FGCU Women’s golf head Coach on June 16, 2022. During his career with Barry, the Buccaneers won the 2017 NCAA Division II National Title, while finishing runner-up in 2014 and placing third in 2013 and 2022. Sykora led Barry to 28 tournament wins in his decade as head coach including four Division I tournament victories. He has produced five WGCA All-America First Team selections, nine WGCA Scholar All-Americans, one Honorable mention All-American, the 2013 NCAA Division II Individual National Champion, and the only D-II player to compete in the Inaugural Augusta Women’s Amateur .

