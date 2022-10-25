Women’s Golf Tied for Eighth at the Olde Stone Intercollegiate

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Coastal Carolina University Women’s golf team shot a 30-over during the first two rounds at the Olde Stone Intercollegiate on Monday at the Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green, Ky. The second round was suspended due to Darkness with a few holes left in the round and will be completed tomorrow morning before the final round begins.

The Chanticleers started the event by shooting an 18-over 306 in the first round.

With several holes left in the second round, the Chants are tied for eighth with Tiffany Arafi leading the Chanticleers. She is currently tied for sixth after coming into the clubhouse at two-over when play was suspended. Sophia Carlsen is tied for 24th at six-over heading into tomorrow’s action.

Luisa Gibson currently sits in a tie for 39th at nine-over, while Sara Sarrio is tied for 52nd at 13-over. Maika Llarena is currently 71st after completing the opening day at 27-over.

The team leaders heading into Tuesday’s play are Louisville, Sam Houston, Indiana, and Notre Dame, while Kennesaw State and Campbell are tied for fifth. Charleston South finished the first round in seventh, followed by CCU and Western Kentucky. The rest of the field includes Middle Tennessee, Santa Clara, Cincinnati, and South Alabama.

The second round will continue at 9:30 am ET, with the third and final round scheduled to follow immediately afterwards. Fans can watch the live stats at www.GoCCUSports.com

