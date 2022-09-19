Women’s Golf Third at NCAA Preview, Shelmire Wins Event

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Fla. – The No.13 Washington and Lee Women’s golf team tied for a third place finish at the NCAA Fall Preview and sophomore An Shelmire (Dallas, Texas / Highland Park) claimed her first Collegiate individual scoring title in a field of 95 women on Monday afternoon.

During the NCAA Championship course preview, Shelmire, who started the final round in seventh place, carded 75-71— 146 (+2) at the El Campeon Golf Course to be the events’ top-finisher. She notched five birdies and hit par on 24 holes during the preview and was the top performer in Par 3 scoring (2.75 average, -2).

The Generals, tied for fifth place after the first day of competition, shot 309 on day one alongside No. 4 Carnegie Mellon. Over the course of day two, the Blue and White climbed up two positions and recorded a collective 309-309—615 (+39). The No. 7 University of Redlands 306-299—605 (+29) Squad took home the team title and the No. 20 University of Texas at Dallas 304-309—613 (+37) claimed the runner-up position. The preview field Featured eight programs in the Division III Mizuno Women’s Golf Coaches’ Association Preseason Poll and five additional teams who received votes outside of the top-25.

Marcella Mercer (Bigfork, Montana / Flathead) was among the top-20 finishers with a score of 77-75—152 (+8), she tied for the 11th best finish. The sophomore recorded a team-best six birdies and bested the field in Par 5 scoring (4.63 average, -3).

Washington and Lee Returns to the tee box in Montgomery, Ala. next weekend for the MCC Intercollegiate Hosted by Huntingdon College on Saturday, September 24 through Monday.