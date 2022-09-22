Women’s Golf Tees Off Fall Campaign At Lady Paladin Intercollegiate

FORT MYERS, Fla. – FGCU Women’s golf tees off the fall campaign Friday at the Lady Paladin Intercollegiate from Greenville, South Carolina.

The intercollegiate is a three-day (Sept. 23-25), 54-hole tournament hosted by Furman University. A total of 18 programs will compete at Furman University Golf Course, a par-72 and a 6,256-yard course.

Eighteen holes of competition are scheduled for each day of competition, Friday through Sunday.

Sophomores Posie Farrelly (Lutz Fla.) and Ann Claire Bridge (Collierville, Tenn.) and freshmen Louisiana Gauthier (Uruguay), Leonie Wulfers (Germany) and Grace Rigby-Walder (England) round out the starting five for the Green and Blue under first-year head Coach Shannon Sykora .

Friday and Saturday’s tee times are set begin at 9 am off No. 1 and No. 10 tees. Sunday is a shotgun start also beginning at 9 am

Only two Eagles return from a season ago which saw FGCU win the Spring Break Shootout and finished tied for seventh at the ASUN Championship. FGCU posted four top-five team finishes last year with an average team score of 299.97. The Eagles will also have to replace Laura Edmonds and Haley Yerxa both of whom left their stamp on the FGCU record book.

Edmonds holds the all-time lowest career average score in program history, a 73.71 over 86 career rounds, and Yerxa is second all-time in career scoring average with a 75.40 through 57 rounds.

Returnee Farrelly competed in 10 events a season ago as a freshman, averaging 77.41 over 29 rounds of play. Farelly carded a season-low round of 72 at the Jupiter Women’s Invitational and posted a season best finish of T19th at the First Coast Classic.

At the time of Gauthier’s official signing with the Green and Blue, she ranked as the No. 1 Amateur in Uruguay. Over the last two years, Gauthier has six tournament wins and 18 top-10 finishes among her 21 countable events. She just narrowly missed out on a top-10 finish at the Women’s Amateur Latin America Championship this past November where she tied for 12th overall.

Bridge, an FAU transfer, competed in four team events with the Owls during 2021-22 and was named to the FAU All-Freshman Team. She ranked fourth on the Squad with a 77.0 scoring average through 11 rounds. She also recorded a season-best finish at the Jupiter Women’s Invitational, tying for 33rd. Additionally, she was a Dean’s List honoree and earned recognition on the Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

For Wulfers and Rigby-Walder, the Lady Paladin Intercollegiate will be their first-ever Collegiate event.

LADY PALADIN INTERCOLLEGIATE:

Greenville, SC / Sept. 23-25

Hosted by Furman University

Furman University Golf Course

Par 72 / 6,256 yards

TEAMS:

#61 Augusta

Daytona St. College

FAU

FGCU

#43 Furman

Georgia State

James Madison

Memphis

Minnesota

Stetson

Tulane

UNCW

USF

Western Kentucky

