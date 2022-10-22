Women’s Golf Tees off at Jim West Challenge

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The University of Houston Women’s Golf program begins its final week of the fall season when it competes at the Jim West Challenge at Kissing Tree Golf Club, beginning Sunday.

The Cougars will play 36 holes Sunday with the Final Round teeing off Monday. Play will begin with 8:30 am, shotgun starts on each day.

Houston Returns to action after nearly a month-long break since their last tournament. In their last competition, the Cougars posted a score of 6-under 834 to finish fourth at the Schooner Fall Classic at Belmar Golf Club in Norman, Okla.

At that tournament, freshman Natalie Saint Germain continued her Stellar play, tying for 10th with a score of f3-under 207. The Prague native fired a career-best 64 in the Final Round to set a school record on Sept. 26, 2022.

Saint Germain topped the previous 18-hole low of 65 set by All-American Leonie Harm (Final Round, NCAA Austin Regional, May 9, 2018 and Second Round, Jim West Challenge, Oct. 28, 2018) and most recently by Ariana Saenz (First Round, Let Them Play Classic, May 20, 2022).

MEET the COUGARS

Saint Germain will be joined in the starting lineup by freshmen Moa Swedenskiold and Alexa Saldana super senior Annie Kim and junior Nicole Abelar . Junior Delaney Martin will compete as an individual.

This season, Saint Germain leads the Cougars with a 69.50 scoring average and four rounds of par or better with all four in the 60s. She finished fourth at the season-opening Mo’Morial Invitational on Sept. 20-21 before tying for 10th at the Schooner Fall Classic.

Svedenskiold is second on the Squad with a 71.83 average and is tied with Saldana and Kim for second on the team with three rounds of par or lower.

At the Schooner Fall Classic, Svedenskiold opened with a 70 and lowered her score by one with each subsequent round, including a Final-Round 68 to tie for 13th at 2-under 208.

Saldana fired back-to-back 69s to open the Schooner Fall Classic and tied for 20thth at 210 for a career-best finish.

TEAM FIELD

The Cougars will compete against student-athletes from Baylor, Clemson, Florida State, Illinois, Iowa State, Louisville, North Texas, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas State, Tulsa, UTSA, Virginia Tech and host Oklahoma.

PAIRINGS

For Sunday’s play, the Cougars will compete in groups with student-athletes from Oklahoma and TCU, beginning at 8:30 am

Saint Germain begins the day at 8:30 am, off No. 1, with Svedenskiold (No. 2), Kim (first group off No. 3), Saldana (second group off No. 3) and Abelar (No. 4) following. Martin starts the tournament in the second group off No. 1.

Fans can find complete pairings by clicking here.

UP NEXT

Following the Jim West Challenge, Houston closes its fall schedule when it tees off at the Battle at the Beach, Hosted by TCU at Club Campestre San Jose in San Jose del Cabo, BCS, Mexico on Oct. 28-30.

From there, the Cougars will take a break before opening the spring season at the Lamkin Invitational at The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., on Feb. 13-14, 2023.

Houston then returns home to play host to the ICON Invitational at Golf Club of Houston on Feb. 27-28, 2023, in Humble, Texas.

