Women’s Golf Takes Third at Beall Classic

FINDALY, Ohio—The fifth-ranked UIndy Women’s golf team faced off with the best teams in the East Region this week, taking third place at the annual William Beall Fall Classic. A pair of top-10 performers led the Greyhounds, including a seventh-place finish by senior Elyse Stasil and a T-10 from freshman Ava Ray .

Stasil finished at +8 over 54 holes of play, carding scores of 76-73-75. Meanwhile Ray notched the best showing of her young Collegiate career, sharing 10th place at +11. Senior Katelyn Skinner (+15) tied for 15th place, while Catharina Graf and Anci Dy both finished at +20 to share 24th.

A four-person “Grey” team also made the trek, besting six five-person teams to place 11th. Freshman Alice Webb topped the quartet, shooting 75-77-78 to finish at +14 and tie for 13th.

UIndy was one of four ranked schools in the latest WGCA DII Coaches Poll. Well. 15 Grand Valley used a final-round 296 to earn the comeback win. Host and fourth-ranked Findlay placed second, followed by UIndy and No. 18 Missouri-St. Louis. The tournament was held at Findlay Country Club.

UP NEXT

The Greyhounds wrap up their fall slate with a trip to the Dayton Flyer Invitational on Oct. 17-18.