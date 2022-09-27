Women’s golf takes part in two events on Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Monday saw the University of Evansville Women’s golf team compete in the Golfweek Red Sky Classic and the Briar Ridge Invitational.

Golfweek Red Sky Classic Opening Round Results – Briar Ridge Invitational Final Results

In the opening round of the Golfweek Red Sky Classic in Wolcott, Colorado, UE saw five members of the team compete. Leading the way in the first of three rounds was Alyssa McMinn. Her 2-over 74 has her in a tie for 45th. Finishing the back nine at 2-under, she tallied the low round for the Aces.

Mallory Russell carded an 80 in the opening 18 with Allison Enchelmayer completing the day one behind her with an 81. Russell is tied for 87th while Enchelmayer is 91St. Caitlin O’Donnell and Carly Frazier both shot rounds of 88. As a team, UE is in the 20th position, 13 behind Southern Illinois heading into Tuesday’s second round.

With a team score at 3-under, Pepperdine leads the way with a 285 while Fresno State and Colorado are two strokes behind. Lauren Gomez of Pepperdine leads the individuals with a 67. She holds a 1-shot lead over second place.

Aside from the crew in Colorado, the remainder of the UE Squad completed the final round of the Briar Ridge Invitational on Tuesday in Schereville, Ind. Earning the top finish for the Aces was Kate Petrova. Following a 76 on Sunday, the freshman carded an 81 on Monday to tie for 23rd with a 157.

Destynie Sheridan picked up the team’s low round of the afternoon. Sheridan followed up Sunday’s round of 85 with a 9-stroke improvement in the final round. She scored a 76 to finish in a tie for 33rdrd with a 161. Two strokes behind her was Magdalena Borisova. An 85 in the last round gave her a 163 for the event, tying her for 43rd. Grace Vandenburg rounded out the scoring for the team, lowering her opening round score by six shots.