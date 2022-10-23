Women’s Golf Takes Home Third Place at White Sands Invitational

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – Three rounds in the books at the White Sands Invitational, and the Central Arkansas Women’s golf team captures third place after a third round on Sunday. The top-tier finish marks top-three finishes in back-to-back events for the Bears.

Central Arkansas Landed four Golfers in the top-20, with three in the top-10, led by Tania Nunez . The senior played a 1-under 71 in her final round, tallying four birdies to lift herself up to seventh place. Nunez was fourth in the event in birdies, racking up 10 holes under par.

Tied at tenth place was Elin Kumli and Madison Holmes , both of whom were consistently at the top of the group throughout the entire event. Kumlin logged a third-round score of 72 to climb into the top-10, rising from 15th in the final round. Holmes, for her part, was a top-10 golfer the entire event, and Sunday was no different. Wrapping up the White Sands at an 8-over, the Paragould, Ark., native was even through the first nine holes of the day, tallying four birdies through her final 18 holes.

Valeria Ramirez maintained her top-20 status on Sunday, battling her way to a 3-over 75 in her last round to finish up with a 12-over 228 in 19th place. Pim-orn Thitisup played her way to a couple of birdies for her final 18 holes, ending the day at 6-over 78. Thitisup turned in a three-round score of 233 after 54 holes. Camila Moreno played the best round of her weekend on Sunday, cashing in three birdies en route to a final-round score of 2-over 74.

Lipscomb kept its first place status, finishing the event at 13-under 851. Arkansas State overtook the Bears for second place, but Central Arkansas was a clear top-three team all weekend. Lipscomb also took home the top-three individual golfers. Central Arkansas was one of three schools to have three players in the top-10, with all three medaling schools dominating the top of the leaderboard.

The Bears are back in action next week, playing in The Judson on Oct. 31-Nov. 1, Hosted by Southern Mississippi. The Judson will wrap up the fall for Central Arkansas, who will seek a third-straight top-three finish to close the 2022 calendar year.