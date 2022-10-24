Women’s Golf Takes First-Round Lead in New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – The Pepperdine Women’s golf team is aiming for a second consecutive win and the Waves are off to a good start after taking a three-shot lead at Monday’s first round of the Golf Iconic Classic.

Pepperdine shot a 4-under 284 at the par-72 New Mexico State University Golf Course and leads Long Beach State by three and Campbell by six.

Last week, the Waves won the Golfweek Red Sky Classic in Colorado.

PLAYER SCORES

Junior Kaleiya Romero (San Jose, Calif.) is tied for second place after a 3-under 69. Her round began with an eagle on the par-5 fourth hole. She posted birdies on 15 and 2 and had just one bogey. Romero will start the second round two shots out of the lead.

Junior Lion Higo (Gold Coast, Australia) is also looking for her second straight win after earning the individual title at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic. She's tied for fifth place with a 2-under 70. Her round included five birdies, three on the back nine, including finishing up with one on 18.

Sophomore Lauren Gomez (Murrieta, Calif.) is tied for 11th after an even-par 72. She had an eagle on the par-5 eighth hole, and two birdies.

Freshman Jenny Zhu (Nanjing, China) is tied for 16th after a 73. She had three birdies on the day.

Senior Reese Guzman (Kahului, Hawai'i) is tied for 30th after a 74. She had one birdie on Monday.

UP NEXT

Pepperdine will be paired with Long Beach State and Campbell for Tuesday’s second round. There will be a shotgun start at 8:30 am MT.

THE NUMBERS

Team Standings: 1. Pepperdine 284; 2. Long Beach State 287; 3. Campbell 290; 4. Oral Roberts 291; 5. Cal Poly 293; 6. New Mexico State 294; T7. San Francisco 298; T7. CSU Bakersfield 298; 9. UT Rio Grande Valley 299; 10. UTEP 300; 11. Southern Utah 303; 12. South Dakota State 304; 13. UC Riverside 306; T14. UT Arlington 308; T14. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 308.