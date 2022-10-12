Women’s golf takes eighth at Rocket Classic

Alongside Lake Erie, the Ball State Women’s golf team competed in the Rocket Classic Oct. 10 and 11.

Ball State placed eighth out of 11 teams, shooting 965 through three rounds.

Ball State’s five-person roster consisted of first-year Sarah Gallagher, first-year Jasmine Driscoll, second-year Payton Bennett, first-year Madelin Boyd and graduate student Peyton Broce.

“One of the keys is always to try to minimize any doubles or Worse off the card and you know, we still made a few too many of those,” head Coach Cameron Andry said. “The golf course just kind of reveals where we are.”

Monday – Round One

Gallagher, coming off of two top-ten performances, was playing the number one spot for the Cardinals. Gallagher shot a 4-over-par score of 76 in her opening round.

“The green Complexes are challenging and you really just if you didn’t have the right angle, you really didn’t have a good chance to get it close,” Andry said. “So you really had to be in control of your golf ball and be thinking a couple of shots ahead. It revealed who knew what they were doing out here for sure.”

It would be another first-year, Jasmine Driscoll who would help lead the Cardinals by shooting a 6-over-par 78.

Broce shot 8-over-par 80 followed by Boyd shooting 13-over-par 85 and Bennett rounding out the first round with 14-over-par 86.

Monday – Round Two

Boyd would not only lead the Cardinals in the second round, but she would also drop seven strokes to shoot a 6-over-par 78.

Broce posted the team’s second-best round, shooting 8-over-par 80 for the second straight round.

Gallagher shot 9-over-par 81 in her second round, followed by Bennett with 11-over-par 83 and Driscoll shot 14-over-par 86.

Tuesday – Round Three

Ball State would be led again by Gallagher, shooting 3-over-par 75 and putting up three birdies in her final round. After two top tens in the last tournament, Gallagher would be just one stroke short, tying for eleventh.

Driscoll would be second best for the Cardinals, shooting 8-over-par 80, who also had three birdies in the third round.

Boyd shot 12-over-par 84, Bennett posted a score of 13-over-par 85 and would be followed by 14-over-par Broce

Ball State will finish the fall part of the season next week on Oct. 17-18 at the Little Rock Golf Classic. Andry plans to focus on Mistakes as the Cardinals enter their last tournament.

“I think course management is always going to be a key and you know, for some of the more inexperienced players it’s just learning maybe how to slow down your mind when you’re in tournament competition,” Andry said. “[To] get to a place where you can see clearly, okay, what is the best shot for me to play here and what is the best strategy for me to employ.”

The Cardinals play their final fall tournament Oct. 17-18 at the Little Rock Golf Classic in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Contact Elijah Poe with comments at [email protected] or on Twitter @ElijahPoe4.