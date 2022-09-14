Women’s Golf takes 9th at Missouri State

In their opening tournament of the 2022-23 season, the Southern Illinois Women’s Golf team finished in 9th place in the 15-team MSU/Payne Stewart Invitational Hosted by Missouri State University with a final score of 910 (+46).

“It was a great start to our season,” Head Coach Cindy Bodmer said. “We learned a lot about what the strengths and weaknesses of the team are so that we can address them and make progress towards a winning mentality.”

Oklahoma City University won the even in a scorecard playoff over the host Bears with a score of 879 (+15).

SIU used a strong final round score of 300 to pull away from Western Illinois to finish in 9th place. The two teams were tied with a score of 610 after the first two rounds. Western Illinois shot a final round 305 to finish five strokes behind the Salukis to finish in 10th place.

Oklahoma City’s Maddie Kamas won medalist’s honors with a score of 215 (-1), one stroke ahead of Arkansas State’s Olivia Schmidt and Missouri State’s Kayla Pfitzner who tied for second place.

The Salukis were led by Janie Samattiyadeekul who finished with an impressive top-ten finish, shooting 75-74-72 for a final score of 221 (+5) which put her in a tie for 8th place.

Ella Overstreet finished in 38th place with a score of 227 (+11) in her first Collegiate tournament, Kylee Vaughn finished tied for 42nd with a 229 (+13), Cecilia Ho finished tied for 58th with a 235 (+19) and Ayanna Habeel finished tied for 62nd with a 237 (+21).

Bodmer was happy with the team’s results from the tournament as several players had solid finishes.

“It was a real team effort with three different players posting our low score in each round,” she said. “ Janie Samattiyadeekul had a great tournament leading the team with a top ten finish. Freshman Ella Overstreet had a fabulous first tournament with her score counting in all three rounds. Sophomore Kylee Vaughn went low in the second round with a one under par 71. I’m looking forward to our next tournament at UAB.”

What’s Next

Southern heads to Birmingham, Alabama, next week for the UAB Hoover Invitational at the Hoover Country Club at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Team Scores

1 Oklahoma City Univ 300 294 285 879 +15

2 MSU 296 294 289 879 +15

3 UTEP 295 297 290 882 +18

4 Creighton 297 297 292 886 +22

5 Arkansas State 297,298,292,887 +23

t-6 Wichita State 293,304,302,899 +35

t-6TX A&M Corpus Christi 306 302 291 899 +35

8 S. Dakota 302 304 296 902 +38

9 Southern Illinois 305 305 300 910 +46

10 W Illinois 312 298 309 919 +55

11 MSU – B Team 311 311 306 928 +64

12 Murray State Racers 312 310 309 931 +67

13 Omaha 318 311 304 933 +69

14 Drury 321 320 319 960 +96

15 Lindenwood University 315 326 332 973 +109

Individual Scores

1 Maddie Kamas 74-73-68-215 (-1)

2 Kayla Pfitzner 74-73-69-216 (E)

2 Olivia Schmidt 73 69 74 216 (E)

4 Mackenzie Wilson 70-72-75-217 (+1)

5 Abby Cavaiani 70-72-77-219 (+3)

Southern Illinois

T8 Janie Samattiyadeekul 75-74-72-221 (+5)

38 Ella Overstreet 74-79-74-227 (+11)

T42 Kylee Vaughan 79-71-79-229 (+13)

T58 Cecilia Ho 78-81-76 235 (+19)

T62 Ayanna Habeel 78-81-78-237 (+21)

