Women’s Golf Starts Season at St. Lawrence

CANTON, NY – The Union College Women’s golf team battled injuries to finish day one of the St. Lawrence University Invitational in fourth place on Saturday at the Oliver D. Appleton Golf Course.

It was a tough day on the course for Union in the opening round of the 2022-23 season, made more difficult by the withdrawal of sophomore Elizabeth Bentsianov Midway through her round. Ithaca College leads after day one with a score of 336, one stroke better than SUNY Cortland. Utica University sits third at 386.

Senior Colleen Buckley had a good day for Union, carding a round of 84 to sit in sixth place, just five shots back of Cristea Park and Rheanna Decrow of Ithaca. Buckley tied the second-best par-five scoring on the day by shooting one-over-par on the course’s four longest holes, and also managed to birdie the par-three 12th hole.

Sophomore Elle Lagor cracked the top-20 after day one with a round of 103, which included a birdie on the par-three 12th hole as well. Classmates Genevieve Oakes (106) and Katerina Dimacopoulos (107) rounded out the Union scorers on day one.

Union will return to the course tomorrow for day two beginning at 9 am