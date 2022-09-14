Women’s Golf Starts Fall in Fourth Place

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A top-10 finish from freshman Mia Gaboriau led the Creighton Women’s golf team to a fourth place finish at the MSU/Payne Stewart Memorial in Springfield, Mo., on Tuesday.

Gaboriau made her Bluejay debut a memorable one, tying for eighth place after scores of 72, 75 and 74. The Dallas, Texas, product owned a two-shot lead after shooting four birdies in her first 14 holes as a collegian. She is the first freshman to finish eighth or better in CU’s first tournament of the fall since 2011.

Eleanor Hudepohl used a career-low 70 on Tuesday to finish 13th in the field, the fourth best score by a Bluejay in the last 20 years. The sophomore had opened her season with rounds of 79 and 74 before posting a two-under final round.

Sophomore Katherine Lemke tied for 20th place as the reigning BIG EAST Champion turned in scorecards of 75, 73 and 76.

Katie Allen tied for 23rd place following scores of 74, 75 and 76 for a 225 aggregate, and Katie Berrian tied for 29th place with a 226 total, including an even-par 72 in the final round that ranked as the Junior’s best round as a Bluejay.

Freshman Annika Yturralde competed as an individual and tied for 20th place following circuits of 76, 75 and 73.

The tournament was held at Rivercut Golf Course, which measured 6,159 yards on the par 72 course. In a field of 15 teams, it was host Missouri State and Oklahoma City University tying for the team title at 879 overall, although OCU was declared Champion via a scorecard playoff. OCU’s Maddie Kamas shared brought home medalist honors with a 1-under 2156, edging MSU’s Kayla Pfitzner by one shot in the field of 88 competitors.

CU Returns to the course next Monday and Tuesday at the Kelsey Chugg Invitational in Eden, Utah.