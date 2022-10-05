Women’s Golf Stands Pat at 4th After Day Two of MEC Championships

Wheeling, W.Va. – The Wheeling University Women’s Golf team began their climb towards the top of the Mountain East Conference (MEC) on day two of the MEC Championships. They stayed put in 4th place in the field, but had a much better day, lowering their total score by eight strokes. All five Golfers took swings off their strokes on the day as they gained one stroke on third place Davis & Elkins.

Leading the way was senior Emily Holzopfel , who cut five strokes off her score to finish with an 81. Holzopfel began the day on hole 10, and was the picture of consistency through the first five holes, hitting par on every hole. She had her first Bogey on 15, but would send the back nine shooting a string +3. She has some trouble at the start of the front nine, shooting over par on the first three holes, before getting her first par on hole 4. She shot just +2 after the slow start and finished the front nine at +6 overall. Holzopfel jumped one spot in the standings, moving into a tie with his teammate Nicole Lincicome for 11th in the tournament. She will look to lower her score once again heading into day three as she looks to capture her second straight All-MEC honor.

Nicole Lincicome was up next for the Cardinals, finishing three strokes better than her day one score at an 83. The sophomore had five pars on the back nine and finished with a plus four heading into the final nine holes. Like Holzopfel, she struggled in the first three holes of the front nine, and got out of her shooting a +6 for the first nine holes. She sits tied with Holzopfel for 11th and looks to grab her second straight All-MEC award as well. Zoila Herrera was the Cardinals’ third best golfer of the day, finishing at 85. Herrera led the team with two birdies on the day and was consistent on both halves. She shot +6 on the back nine and added a +7 on the front nine of the course.

Senior Kylee Tolliver and freshman Marra Johnson rounded out the Cardinals five as they both shot N 88 and both dropped their scores by four strokes. Tolliver had a birdie on hole 14 and added five pars through the 18 holes. Marra Johnson added an 88 of her own on the day, and had the best showing of any Cardinal on the front nine. She shot six pars in the nine holes and has the best showing of the tournament so far. The Cardinals enter day three with some work to do as they sit five strokes out of third place and 34 strokes out of the top spot in the field.

Day three of the MEC Women’s Golf Championship is set to tee off on Wednesday morning with the first groups beginning at 8:20 AM.