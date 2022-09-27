Women’s Golf Snags Fifth-Place Finish At Grandover Classic

GREENSBORO, NC – Longwood Women’s golf climbed up two spots with a strong final round at the Grandover Fall Classic on Tuesday. The Lancers finished fifth for their second straight top-five performance in as many tournaments this fall.

The team’s 304 tied for the second lowest round of the day in the 12-team field.

Scores

Grandover Resort & Conference Center

Par 72, 6,155 yards

5. Longwood: 317-310-304—(+16)

T15. Annabelle Jennings : 74-85-73—232 (+16)

T21. Grace Huffman : 82-78-74—234 (+18)

T28. Peyton Schaffer : 83-78-76—237 (+21)

T28. Mary-Sears Brown : 82-72-83—237 (+21)

T45. Emma Landis : 79-82-81—242 (+26)

T61. Esther Choi : 83-86-84—253 (+37)

HOW IT HAPPENED:

After Entering the day seventh, Longwood jumped up to fifth behind strong days from Annabelle Jennings , Grace Huffman and Peyton Schaffer . The trio led the Lancers to a team score of 304 which tied for High Point with the second-lowest team round of the day.

Jennings had a team-low 73 for the day and finished tied for 15thth. She finished strong, carding her third birdie on her final hole.

Huffman, who shaved eight strokes off her opening round, was remarkably consistent throughout the day. She had two birdies and 13 pars for a 74.

Schaffer also shaved strokes off her previous two rounds and had three birdies.

Brown and Landis rounded out the field, with Brown also tying for 28th as the top four Lancers finished in the top half of the field. Landis recorded an eagle, one of only six players in the 73-player field to do so.

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

For the Lancers, the team’s 304 represented a 13-stroke improvement from their opening round, the second-best mark in the field.

The Lancers were the second-best team on Par 4s at the event and carded an average score of 4.46.

In addition, Longwood was fourth in the field with 26 birdies.

Brown had the eighth-best scoring average on Par 4s at 4.27, while Jennings and Huffman were right behind her in a tie for 11th at 4:37

UP NEXT:

Longwood heads to the Edisto Island Invitational for a three-day event at The Plantation Course in Edisto Island, SC from Sunday, Oct. 9-Tuesday, Oct. 11.

#HorsePower