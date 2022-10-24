Women’s Golf Sits Tied for 13th After Opening Round of The Clash at Boulder Creek

BOULDER CITY, Nev. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros Women’s golf team sits tied for 13th after the first day of The Clash at Boulder Creek on Sunday at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

The Vaqueros opened with a first round 308 and are tied with UC Riverside. UTRGV sits in front of Montana State, Southern Utah, and Utah Tech.

Junior Samantha Garza led the way for the Vaqueros on Sunday with an opening round two-over par 74 and sits tied for 21St.

Sophomore Maria Jose Ramirez is tied for 45th after a first round 76 while junior Sophia Tejeda is tied for 62n.d with a first round of 78.

Senior and Brownsville Memorial Veterans alum Julie Lucio is tied for 80th with a first round score of 80 and sophomore and Edinburg High alum Madi Ozuna is tied for 90th with a first round of 83.

Nevada leads after the first day with an opening round 284 while Nevada’s Leah John and Idaho’s Yvonne Vinceri share the first round lead with a four-under 68.

The Vaqueros will be back on the course on Monday for the second round of The Clash at Boulder Creek with play starting with a shotgun start at 7 am

Results

Place Team Road 1 Road 2 Road 3 Total 1. Nevada 284 – – 284 2. UTEP 292 – – 292 3. Boise State 293 – – 293 4. Long Beach 294 – – 294 T-5. San Francisco 295 – – 295 T-5. Cal State Fullerton 295 – – 295 T-5. Northern Arizona 295 – – 295 T-8. Seattle U 297 – – 297 T-8. UC Irvine 297 – – 297 10. California Baptist 299 – – 299 11. Idaho 304 – – 304 12. Utah Valley 305 – – 305 T-13. UTRGV 308 – – 308 T-13. UC Riverside 308 – – 308 15. Montana State 311 – – 311 16. Southern Utah 314 – – 314 17. Utah Tech 319 – – 319

