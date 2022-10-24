Women’s Golf Sits Tied for 13th After Opening Round of The Clash at Boulder Creek
BOULDER CITY, Nev. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros Women’s golf team sits tied for 13th after the first day of The Clash at Boulder Creek on Sunday at Boulder Creek Golf Club.
The Vaqueros opened with a first round 308 and are tied with UC Riverside. UTRGV sits in front of Montana State, Southern Utah, and Utah Tech.
Junior Samantha Garza led the way for the Vaqueros on Sunday with an opening round two-over par 74 and sits tied for 21St.
Sophomore Maria Jose Ramirez is tied for 45th after a first round 76 while junior Sophia Tejeda is tied for 62n.d with a first round of 78.
Senior and Brownsville Memorial Veterans alum Julie Lucio is tied for 80th with a first round score of 80 and sophomore and Edinburg High alum Madi Ozuna is tied for 90th with a first round of 83.
Nevada leads after the first day with an opening round 284 while Nevada’s Leah John and Idaho’s Yvonne Vinceri share the first round lead with a four-under 68.
The Vaqueros will be back on the course on Monday for the second round of The Clash at Boulder Creek with play starting with a shotgun start at 7 am
Results
|Place
|Team
|Road 1
|Road 2
|Road 3
|Total
|1.
|Nevada
|284
|–
|–
|284
|2.
|UTEP
|292
|–
|–
|292
|3.
|Boise State
|293
|–
|–
|293
|4.
|Long Beach
|294
|–
|–
|294
|T-5.
|San Francisco
|295
|–
|–
|295
|T-5.
|Cal State Fullerton
|295
|–
|–
|295
|T-5.
|Northern Arizona
|295
|–
|–
|295
|T-8.
|Seattle U
|297
|–
|–
|297
|T-8.
|UC Irvine
|297
|–
|–
|297
|10.
|California Baptist
|299
|–
|–
|299
|11.
|Idaho
|304
|–
|–
|304
|12.
|Utah Valley
|305
|–
|–
|305
|T-13.
|UTRGV
|308
|–
|–
|308
|T-13.
|UC Riverside
|308
|–
|–
|308
|15.
|Montana State
|311
|–
|–
|311
|16.
|Southern Utah
|314
|–
|–
|314
|17.
|Utah Tech
|319
|–
|–
|319
Support UTRGV Women’s Golf | Become a Fan on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter | Follow us on Instagram Follow us on YouTube