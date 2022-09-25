Women’s Golf Sits Eighth After Day One of the Ashland Invitational

Ashland, OH. – The Wheeling University Women’s Golf team began their final tune-up of the season at round one of the Eagle Invitational. The Cardinals shot a combined 353 in the round and finished eighth overall through the first 18 holes. Senior Emily Holzopfel once again led the way after finishing tied for fifth in the field through round one.

Holzopfel shot an 81 on the day, finishing at +8 for the day, but doing enough to qualify for the top five of the event. She started out at +4 on her first four holes of the day, but got better as the event went on. She finished the back nine with four pars and added her first birdie of the day on hole 15 to finish the back nine at +3. After the slow start, Holzopfel was able to turn it around and looked to continue that success on the front nine. She started the front nine the same way she started the back nine, and once again had to battle back. She finished consistently with pars on her final two holes and shot +5 for the front nine. She now has a feel for the course and will look to climb further into the top five on day two Sunday.

Following Holzopfel was a sophomore Nicole Lincicome , who equaled her season-best when she shot an 85. Lincicome had an even day on both sides of the course, finishing at +6 on both the front and back nine. She added a birdie on hole 12 for her first birdie of the tournament and looks to continue to lower her score on day two. Zoila Herrera was up next for Wheeling and ended day one shooting a 93 through 18 holes. Kylee Tolliver and Mara Johnson followed her shooting 99 and 94 respectively on day one. Ella Keffer rounded out the day’s competitors, competing as an individual, and finished round one at 103. The Cardinals battled throughout the day, and looked to improve on their scores on day two.

Round two of the Eagle Invitational is set for Sunday, September 25th with tee time at 9 AM.