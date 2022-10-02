Women’s Golf Sits 13th after 36 Holes in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Charlotte Women’s golf sits 13th after completing 36 holes of play at the Evie Odom Invitational in Virginia. After starting the first round on Thursday afternoon, all teams had to complete round one before rolling through the second round all on Saturday.

ROUND 1 RESULTS

Caitlin Evans-Brand led the way in the opening round with a four-over 74 scattering four bogies among her 14 pars. Shelly Chen followed one shot back with a birdie on the par five 18th while Polina Marina came in one shot behind Chen with three birdies in an opening 76 (+6). Kaiyuree Moodley registered an eagle with a birdie in an 80 (+10) while Kayla Bartemeyer posted an 86 (+16).

ROUND 2 RESULTS

Marina converted three more birdies in Saturday’s second round to lead the Niners with a one-over 71. Moodley and Evans-Brand notched rounds of 73 with Moodley holding the 2-1 advantage in birdies made. Chen rounded out the team scoring with a four-over 74 with a lone birdie while Bartemeyer drained an opening birdie in a 78 (+8).

TEAM TOTALS

College of Charleston leads the tournament sitting nine shots clear of Penn State and 10 ahead of Sacramento State. Evans-Brand is currently tied for the tournament lead with 27 pars.

SUNDAY’S SHOTGUN

Charlotte will be paired with North Florida and High Point for Sunday’s final round shotgun start at 9:30 am Live scoring will be available at http://www.charlotte49ers.com.