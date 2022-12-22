Women’s Golf signs Wisconsin native Amelia Zingler
Southern Illinois Women’s Golf Head Coach Cindy Bodmer has been hot on the recruiting trail since she started just before the season as she’s added a sixth golfer for next season.
Amelia Zingler (Tomah, Wisc. | Tomah HS) is bringing her talents south to Carbondale after a successful prep career in Wisconsin.
“Amelia has had a very successful high school career holding the 9 & 18-hole scoring records at Tomah HS shooting 68 during her senior year,” Bodmer said. “I’m excited about our freshmen class and feel Amelia will be a great fit in our program. She was awarded the Sarah Mullenbach award which states volumes about her as an individual. I think she will adjust well in college golf because she’s a long hitter. I look forward to working with her!”
During her career with the Timberwolves, Zinger was a four-time WIAA State Championship Team qualifier, a four-time Sectional Team Champion, a two-time Regional Team Champion and a 4-time Mississippi Valley Conference Team Champion. As a freshman, Zingler was the first freshman in school history to be named First Team All-Conference.
Zingler also won the Sarah Mullenbach Award, an award presented in Honor of the standout golfer that died in a car crash in 2004. The award is voted upon by Mississippi Valley Conference coaches and is given upon the merits of compassion, positive attitude, fair play , respect, competitive spirit and love of the game, all things that Mullenbach showed herself.