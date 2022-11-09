Women’s Golf Signs Two-Time Pennsylvania State Champ Yermish to National Letter of Intent

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — University of Michigan Women’s golf head coach Jan Dowling announced Wednesday (Nov. 9) the addition of two-time Pennsylvania Class AAA state Champion Sydney Yermish after she signed with the Wolverines during the early National Letter of Intent signing period.

“Sydney is an incredible addition to our program,” said Dowling. “She will have an immediate impact on our team both on the golf course and complementing our team culture away from the course. She is an outstanding athlete who brings first-class character, Personality and a deep desire to compete and contribute to our overall teams ‘ success.’

The No. 1-rated golfer in the state of Pennsylvania, Yermish adds a No. 23 ranking for the Class of 2023 as well as a 59th overall junior rating by the National Junior Golf Scoreboard.

Recently completing her prep career at Lower Merion High School, Yermish capped off a stellar career winning her second straight PIAA Class AAA state individual title. After a runner-up finish in 2019 (72, E), the 2020 Championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Returning in 2021, she used a 68 (-4) tally to win her first state crown. She followed with a 139 (72-67, -5) this October. In addition to her state title, she adds three PIAA Class AAA District 1 wins — 2022 (69-70/139, -4), 2021 (70-68/138, -5) and 2019 (67-71/136, -7) as well as three Central League titles (2019, ’21, ’22).

Over the last three years on the summer junior circuit, Yermish highlighted her play with a pair of wins on the PKB Golf Tour’s 2020 National Tournament of Champions and the 2021 Kiawah Resort Classic. She made a pair of trips to the AJGA Rolex Girls Junior Championship as well as the Women’s Western Golf Association Amateur.

She was the runner-up at the 2020 North & South Junior Amateur helping her earn a spot in the North & South Women’s Amateur field. Despite a strong effort, she did not advance to match play. The following year, she tied for fourth at the 2021 North & South Junior Amateur. She also had runner-up finishes at the 2021 AJGA Junior at Carolina Trace (67-75-69/211, -5) and the 2021 AJGA Imperial Headwear Junior Classic (70-71-75/216, E).

Even more impressive is her work off the course as Yermish serves as a Volunteer first responder at the Penn Wynne-Overbrook Hills Fire Station. In 2021, she was honored by the AJGA with the Jerry Cole Sportsmanship Award and she created the “Birdies for the Fallen” Charity foundation to raise money and awareness for The National Fallen Firefighter Foundation. She has raised over $18,000 for the foundation.