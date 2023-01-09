Women’s Golf Signs Transfer Kate Villegas

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA Women’s golf team has announced the signing of Kate Villegas, a junior from UC Riverside, to its roster. Villegas will begin competing for the Bruins in the 2023-24 season.

“We are excited to announce Kate as a new member of our Women’s golf team,” said head Coach Carrie Forsyth . “Kate grew up playing junior golf here in Southern California and has had a Stellar college career thus far. We look forward to adding her Talent to our roster and her positive spirit and attitude to our team culture!”

Villegas was a two-time All-Big West selection in her three seasons for the Highlanders. Prior to transferring to UCLA, Villegas recorded a 71.64 stroke average with three top-20 finishes over four tournaments in her Fall 2022 season. Over the summer leading up to this season, Villegas was crowned as the 2022 Southern California Golf Association (SCGA) Match Play Champion on July 12 at Journey at Pachanga.

Last fall, Villegas earned the first stroke play medal of her career with a T-1st, 4-under finish at the Coeur d’Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational on Sept. 20 (69-70-70). She also placed runner-up, 4-over at the Hobble Creek Fall Classic on Sept. 13 (75-73-69).

Villegas ranked second on the Squad her sophomore 2021-22 season with a 73.83 stroke play average in the 2021-22 campaign and finished runner-up, 3-over at the 2022 Big West Championship (74-69-76). She led the Highlanders as a freshman in 2020-21 with a 74.58 stroke average.

The Arcadia, Calif. native prepped at Arcadia High School where she was a three-time Pacific League MVP.