Women’s Golf Signs Spanish International

ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF

CHATTANOOGA—The Chattanooga Mocs Women’s golf program announced the signing of Spanish junior Violeta Fernandez to the 2023-24 roster on Friday. Violeta comes from Cadiz, Spain and has four years of eligibility ahead of her.

Fernandez played junior and ladies events in four countries in 2022. She had one top five, three top 10s and eight top 20s on her ledger. Her two best junior finishes came in Finland and Spain. She tied for third at the FinnishGolf.com open, while coming in sixth later in the year at the Sergio Garcia Junior Championship.

The third top 10 came in a ladies event coming in seventh at the Campeonato Internacional Absoluto de Andalucia. That was part of a streak of five straight ladies tournaments coming in the top 20 in all five.

Fernandez also had six top 15 against all ages of competition in 2021 including a win at the Trofeo Barbesula. She also finished top 3 at the Memorial Norberto Goizueta and was runner-up at the Puntuable de Malaga Match Play. The year 2021 also included a top 25 in a pro event tying for 25th at the Santander Campeonato de Espana Profesionales Femenino.

She has also been a dominant junior player in Andalusia region for several years winning the Andalusian Junior Championship in 2019 and 2020. With two wins and nine top 10s on her rise to Collegiate golf, she’s already ranked among the top 600 Amateur Golfers in the world in her career.

The Mocs return to the tee in February opening the spring portion of the schedule in New Orleans. The ladies take the field at the Tulane Classic Feb. 12-14 at English Turn Golf Club.

GoMocs.com is the official website of the Chattanooga Mocs. Buy officially licensed gear in our online store. The Mocs can also be followed on their official website Facebook page or on Twitter. Find out how to join the UTC Mocs Club and support more than 300 student-athletes by clicking here.