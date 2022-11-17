Women’s Golf Signs Reagan Kennedy to NLI

NORMAL, Ill. – Illinois State Women’s golf head Coach Breanne Hall has announced the signing of Reagan Kennedy from University High School to a National Letter of Intent to play for the Redbirds starting in the fall of 2023.

Kennedy is a three-year Qualifier to the IHSA State Tournament, earning an individual third place finish as a freshman, placed seventh as a junior, and 11th place as a senior (sophomore-year tournament was canceled because of the pandemic).

“We are so excited to add Reagan to the Redbird golf family,” said Hall. “She is going to be an immediate asset to the team, bringing with her local Illinois State pride. We are looking forward to watching Reagan grow as a person and a golfer in her four years at ISU fully embracing the student-athlete mindset. She has had a very successful junior golf career which we know will help continue to elevate our program.”

She was a two-time regional Champion (junior and senior year) and won the Sectional medalist honors during her freshman season. She was named All-Conference all four seasons, and for two seasons was the All-Conference medalist. She also earned three Intercity individual medalist honors. She had a senior year scoring average of 74.5, and in 2021 was tied for sixth at the Illinois Women’s Golf Association Tournament after shooting rounds 74 and 72.

