Women’s Golf Signs Puneet Bajwa for Next Fall

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion Women’s golf head coach Mallory Kane announced on Thursday the signing of Puneet Bajwa, who will join the Monarchs next fall.

“Old Dominion Women’s golf is proud to welcome Puneet to our team,” said Kane. “We think Puneet will be a great fit for us. She’s experienced, competitive and loves the game.”

Puneet Bajwa | Mohali, India

A student at the Ryan International School in Chandigarh, Bajwa has posted multiple Top-10 finishes over the past three years. She capped off 2019 as a semifinalist at the IGU All-India Amateur Golf Championship in Bombay. Her 2021 began with a fourth-place finish in the fourth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour in April, followed by a runner-up finish in the 10th leg of the tour in October. Bajwa then took second at the IGU All-India Junior and Sub-Junior Golf Championship in December 2021.

For 2022, after placing eighth at the IGU Telangana Ladies and Junior Girls Championship in April, Bajwa earned medalist honors at the IGU Eastern India Ladies and Junior Girls Championship in May. The month of October saw her come in fourth at the National Games Golf Championship before a third-place finish at the IGU Maharashtra India Ladies and Junior Girls Championship. Most recently, she was the first runner-up at the IGU Northern India Ladies and Junior Girls Championship in November.

“She’s a proven winner in her home country of India and still has her best golf ahead of her,” continued Kane. “Puneet is excited to represent ODU and we know she will continue our tradition of successful golfers and strong students.”

Why ODU?

“I chose ODU mainly because I felt it would be the best place for me to flourish as a golfer as well as an academic student. I really got along with Coach Kane. She is really encouraging and passionate about the sport and definitely has the energy that I like to surround myself in. Academically, I feel ODU has all that I was looking for and I can’t wait to experience the best time of my life at ODU.”