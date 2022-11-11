Women’s Golf signs 1 for next season, expects more in coming days

The Southern Illinois Women’s golf team signed its first member of this season’s recruiting class as Kayla Sayyalinh (Rockford, Ill./Guilford HS) signed her NLI to continue her golf career in Carbondale.

Sayyalinh is coming off a runner-up finish at this year’s Class 2A State Golf Championship where she finished -2 ​​after rounds of 70-72.

“Beyond happy with our first recruiting class and players being from Illinois is just a bonus,” SIU Head Coach Cindy Bodmer said. “These players had a great senior year at the state tournament with Kayla firing -2 under to finish tied for second. I feel this is a strong freshman class that wants to come in a compete for a starting spot.”

Sayyalinh isn’t the only new player coming to Southern from the high school ranks as Bodmer said she’ll have more sign in the coming days as she rounds out her first recruiting class as a Saluki.

“I expect Kayla to compete for our top spot on the team,” Bodmer said. “She is strong off the tee and she is an experienced golfer with lots of competition under her belt. Shooting -2 under at state and leading after the first day she backed it up shooting even par on day 2. This is what I expect from her is consistency.”