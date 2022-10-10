Women’s Golf Shaves 16 Strokes Off Opening Round Score

EDISTO BEACH, SC – Longwood Women’s golf knocked 16 strokes off their score on day two of the Edisto Island Invitational. The Lancers posted a 296, their lowest score of the fall, and sit In 11th of 14 teams with one round remaining.

SCORES

The Plantation Course at Edisto

Par 71, 5,980 yards

11. Longwood: 312-296—603 (+40)

T34. Esther Choi : 72-79—151 (+9)

T49. Annabelle Jennings : 83-71—154 (+12)

T53. Grace Huffman : 81-74—155 (+13)

T53. Peyton Schaffer : 80-75—155 (+13)

T53. Mary-Sears Brown : 79-76—155 (+13)

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Lancers shaved 16 strokes off their first-round score behind solid performances across the board to stay in 11th of 14 teams. The team is five shots behind William & Mary.

Annabelle Jennings posted the lowest round of the day for Longwood, shooting an even-par 71 to climb up into a tie for 49th. She is now tied for ninth in the field with 24 pars and had three birdies on the day.

Grace Huffman added a 74, knocking seven strokes off her opening round on Sunday. She birdied the final hole for one of her two birdies on the day, and she is tied for 53rd.

Both Peyton Schaffer and Mary-Sears Brown also are tied for 53rd. Schaffer posted 12 pars on the day to shoot a 75 while Brown added a pair of birdies on her way to a 76.

Esther Choi sit tied for 34th after posting a 79 on the day.

WHAT THEY SAID:

“We played better as a team today,” said Longwood Head Coach Brittany Dabule . “All counting scores were in the low-to-mid 70s, which is important in order to compete. Hopefully we can jump into the top 10 tomorrow.

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

Brown continues to be strong on Par 3s. The sophomore is tied for sixth in the field with a 2.88 average score on Par 3s.

Jennings has also been solid on Par 3s. She has averaged an even par.

Jennings is tied for ninth in the field with 24 pars through two rounds.

For Jennings, the 12-stroke improvement on her first round score matched her previous best improvement from one round to the next in her Lancer career.

UP NEXT:

The third and final round of the Edisto Island Invitational tees off on Tuesday morning.

