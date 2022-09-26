Women’s Golf Seventh After Opening Day Of Grandover Classic

GRANDOVER, NC – Longwood Women’s golf sits in seventh after the first day of the Grandover Fall Classic at the Grandover Resort & Conference Center. Among the 73-player field, only three players shot a round at par or better on the Par 72, 6,155-yard course.

Scores

7. Longwood: 317-310—627 (+51)

T14. Mary-Sears Brown : 82-72—154 (+10)

T31. Annabelle Jennings : 74-85—159 (+15)

T37. Grace Huffman : 82-78—160 (+16)

T44. Emma Landis : 79-82—161 (+17)

T44. Peyton Schaffer : 83-78—161 (+17)

T61. Esther Choi : 83-86—169 (+25)

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Mary-Sears Brown led the way for Longwood with a strong second round. On a day when low scores were difficult to come by, Brown fired an even-par 72 in the second round. She sits tied for 14th on the day, and she had one of three rounds at par or better on the day.

Annabelle Jennings is tied for 31St. The junior led Longwood in the first round with a 74. She tied for 17thth in the field with four birdies.

Grace Huffman sit tied for 37th and finished one stroke behind Jennings. She also tied for 17th in the field with four birdies.

Emma Landis tied for 44th along with Peyton Schaffer . Esther Choi finished tied for 61St.

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

Brown also tied for 17thth in birdies. She also finished tied for ninth in the field with 20 pars.

Schaffer was one of the top players in the field on par 3’s, averaging a 3.13 across the 36 holes. She was tied for the ninth best average among the field on par 3’s.

Brown was tied for sixth in the field on par 4’s after posting a 4.30 average.

Landis was one of 18 players in the field who averaged below par on par 5’s. She averaged a 4.88 on the day. Huffman shot even on par 5’s.

The Lancers sit five shots behind both Towson and UNC Greensboro, who are tied for fifth.

UP NEXT:

The Lancers will play the final 18 holes on Tuesday morning.

